I don’t know President Joe Biden personally. I’ve never met the man. However, I assume that he is a good and decent person. And I can certainly appreciate the fact that he and the Democrats were the only thing standing between us and the reelection of Donald Trump in 2020, an event that could well have heralded the desolation of the country, just as they are the only guard preventing Trump’s Republican Party from retaking Congress in the midterms and the White House in 2024.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 26 DAYS AGO