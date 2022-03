The City of Brooklet received a preliminary award of a $2,031,000 grant from the State of Georgia on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 for waste and sewer infrastructure. The award was announced by Governor Brian P. Kemp and members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders along with more than $422 million in preliminary awards. The awards will ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems. These federal funds are part of the $4.8 billion Georgia should receive in federal relief money that was approved by Congress last year.

