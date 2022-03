CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers opened up spring practice on Wednesday, with the media being allowed to watch some of the opening periods. Dabo Swinney said before the start of practice that DJ Uiagalelei had shed some weight and he certainly has. The junior looks slimmer. However, that isn't the only difference. Uiagalelei seems more confident and was in complete command of the offense. The ball looks different coming out of his hand and his accuracy was on point.

