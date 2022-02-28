Study on Types of Pain in MM Reveals Communication Inadequacies Between Physicians, Patients

Communication between brain areas is crucial for the brain to correctly process sensory signals and adopt an appropriate behavioral response. Yet, dysfunctions in these communication pathways could be strongly correlated with the onset of schizophrenia. For the first time, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, within the framework of the Synapsy National Centre of Competence in Research, has succeeded in demonstrating this phenomenon in human beings. By carrying out analyses of the brain activity of children, adolescents and young adults with a genetic risk of the disease, the research team has demonstrated that a reduction in the activation of gamma waves, that are known for their role in the proper transmission of information in the brain, was correlated with the emergence of psychotic symptoms even before full-blown disorders appear. This work, published in theAmerican Journal of Psychiatry, makes it possible to envisage a very early diagnosis.
