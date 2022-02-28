Study on Types of Pain in MM Reveals Communication Inadequacies Between Physicians, Patients

Diabetic foot syndrome, a long term consequence of Diabetes Mellitus, is the most common cause of non-traumatic amputations. Around 8% of the world population suffers from diabetes, 15% of diabetic patients present a diabetic foot ulcer which leads to amputation in 2.5% of the cases. There is no objective method for the early diagnosis and prevention of the syndrome and its consequences. We test terahertz imaging, which is capable of mapping the cutaneous hydration, for the evaluation of the diabetic foot deterioration as an early diagnostic test as well as ulcers prevention and tracking tool. Furthermore, the analysis of our terahertz measurements combined with neurological and vascular assessment of the patients indicates that the dehydration is mainly related to the peripheral neuropathy without a significant vascular cause.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO