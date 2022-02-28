ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study on Types of Pain in MM Reveals Communication Inadequacies Between Physicians, Patients

By Skylar Jeremias
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study showed that patients with multiple myeloma (MM) deal with physical, social, and emotional pain and that physicians did not fully comprehend the extent to which patients experienced pain, suggesting improved communication between parties is warranted. In addition to experiencing bone pain, patients with multiple myeloma (MM) were...

