ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani Posts Rare, Adorable Video Of Son Apollo Singing For His 8th Birthday: Watch

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLsTO_0eRhD98O00
Shutterstock

Is it too soon to get Apollo Rossdale a record deal? In honor of Gwen Stefani’s son turning eight years old, Apollo busted out his own rendition of ‘Old MacDonald,’ and it’s bound to be the next ‘Baby Shark!’

Clearly, Apollo Rossdale takes after his parents. The son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale showed off his musical talents on his 8th birthday (Feb. 28). A very young Apollo broke out in song with a mouth full of snacks, singing a version of “Old MacDonald Had A Farm.” And what is on MacDonald’s farm in Apollo’s rendition? A baby (“With Baby baby here, and a baby babe there”) and a mama (“And a Mama here, a Mama here”). Gwen, 52, who acted as the cameraperson, told Apollo to blow kisses at the end. Instead, Apollo leaned in and kissed the back of her phone.

“happy 8th birthday to our angel [angel emoji] boy a true gift from God your family loves u Apollo!!! gx,” Gwen captioned the video. Fans chimed in with birthday messages in the comments. “HBD APOLLO,” wrote Carter Rubin. “Happy Birthday, Apollo dear! Don’t grow up too fast!” wrote one fan. “Is he saying ‘and on his farm, he had a Blake [Shelton]?” asked another. “Super high level of cuteness!!! Happy Birthday, Apollo!” “This is the cutest thing ever.” “Happy birthday, sweet Apollo! He looks just like you!” “Has vocals like his mama.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD1sR_0eRhD98O00
(Shutterstock)

Two weeks before Gwen shared this birthday video, she shared a throwback to her and Blake’s 2021 wedding. In the sweet video, Gwen, Blake, 45, and Apollo are all at the reception. Blake and Gwen pull her son in, and they each give him a tender kiss on the cheek. The memory, right before Apollo’s birthday, seemed to fill Gwen with emotion. “The stars, the moon, my whole world,” she captioned the clip.

Earlier in the year, Apollo spent time with his father while celebrating his half-sister’s birthday. Gavin, 56, took his and fashion designer Pearl Lowe’s daughter Daisy out to dinner for her 33 rd. Gavin and Gwen’s sons – Apollo, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, — joined in the fun, attending Universal Studios together as a blended family. This relationship formed later in life, since Gavin was unaware of his paternity until 2004. Since then, Daisy has been determined to have a relationship with her father, and things are good!

Comments / 11

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

Blake Shelton Fans Are Crying After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's "God's Country" Duet

Blake Shelton sings with spirit and it reaches people from all walks of life. Like other artists, it's a different kind of experience when he gets to perform in front of a live audience. But recently, a performance was made even more special when the country music star brought a six-year-old superfan Wyatt McKee up on stage to sing with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Pearl Lowe
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Miranda Lambert Just Posted a Stunning New Selfie Has Fans Swooning

Miranda Lambert's latest Instagram selfie deserves all of the fire emojis and that's just what it got. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer has had a busy New Year so far. Miranda hit the ground running after ringing in 2022 by performing at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa. Soon after, the country star gave fans something to look forward to — the comeback of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. The announcement on Instagram drove fans wild ... almost as wild as when they heard that The Marfa Tapes documentary was set to premiere on Paramount+. Then Miranda turned around to surprise fans with a brand new video for her song "If I Was a Cowboy" that had a special appearance from husband Brendan McLoughlin.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Emotion#Blake And Gwen#Old Macdonald#Super
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Miley Cyrus Is Unrecognisable With A Half-Up Bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it would be 'chameleon.' The singer has rocked so many different looks, and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Gwen Stefani Left Fans With So Many Mixed Emotions After Sharing Major News on Instagram

Gwen Stefani is ready to connect with her fans in a different way — but some folks think she didn't make the right move. On February 3, the No Doubt leading lady announced on Instagram that she will be "trying something new" with her Facebook page by creating an "official fan group." The singer called for followers to join her over on the social media platform and she teased that it would be worthwhile. "Who knows, maybe I'll be putting some exclusive stuff on there and maybe I'll actually see you there too," Gwen said in her Instagram Reel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara. They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy