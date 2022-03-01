ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

By Patricia Zengerle
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, told reporters after meeting with members of the U.S. Congress that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country.

"They used the vacuum bomb today," Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers. "...The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

A vacuum bomb, or thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies.

There has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine. CNN reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbSSx_0eRhCP6a00
Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv/File Photo

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had seen reports but did not have confirmation that Russia had used such weapons. "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime," she told a press briefing, noting that there are international organizations that would assess that and President Joe Biden's administration "would look to be a part of that conversation."

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

Markarova said Ukraine was working actively with the Biden administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

"They should pay, they should pay a heavy price," she told reporters after leaving the meeting.

One lawmaker who attended the meeting, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman, said the Ukrainians had asked for a U.S.-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine but that he felt that was too dangerous because it could provoke conflict with Russia.

Amnesty International said international humanitarian law prohibits the use of inherently indiscriminate weapons such as cluster munitions. Launching indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler, Rosalba O'Brien, Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 235

Jerry McGinnis
6d ago

Being a former military person, I always find it funny how an international body can ban the use of any weapon? War is terrible and should never be allowed except for the defense against agressive countries like Russia who invaded to expand their own country. It's sad that certain people have to fight over anything but that's human nature. It should be instant condemnation of any country to invade or attack another. I also believe that in war you can't limit what a military does. When saying this is safe or that is out of bounds, it is no longer a war but an agreed conflict. War should always be a terrible thing and never used in offensive moves. Why don't they just say any fighting among countries would be dealt with by the rest of the world. make any fighting and killing illegal. conversations should always be don't and no further wars will be tolerated.

Reply(11)
70
Tone
6d ago

America does not need to put boots on the ground. we can provide support as we have been. No need to harm our soliders any more. Ukraine is a very large country with alot of people, they are doing a hella good job based off what they have in hand. Yes it is a pity that Putin is doing such a thing. But if America put boots on the ground Putin is going to for sure release the nukes and we will do the same in return. this can be the destruction of all humanity. Putin needs to be taken out by one of his own people! A Russian needs to take Putin out.......

Reply(6)
49
Will Cass
6d ago

So according to this post the gentleman said he don't want to provoke Russia so I guess that means we're scared. Once they drop a nuke we better get involved and end it. Because if we and NATO can't take care of it we just as well wave the white flag.

Reply(2)
36
