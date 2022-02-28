ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Throws Son Isaiah An Impressive ‘Star Wars’ Themed 7th Birthday Party

By Natalie Hunter
 2 days ago
Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah just turned 7 years old and she threw him an out-of-this-world birthday party with a ‘Star Wars’ cake and decorations.

Carrie Underwood, 38, knows how to throw a good party and proved by hosting a Star Wars-themed birthday for her son Isaiah on Sunday, Feb. 27. The “Cowboy Casanova” singer did not skimp on any details. She had a multi-layer cake made with one tier with his name written in Star Wars font and stormtroopers that was decked out in a galactic backdrop while the tier above it had Darth Vader’s head and a lightsaber. She also mounted a life-size stormtrooper inflatable at the arcade where she held his party.

“My firstborn turned 7 today,” the American Idol alum captioned her Instagram slideshow. “How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style. Wise beyond his years.” She also added that her son decided to opt for contributions towards a charitable cause rather than birthday presents.

“He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7-year-old does that?!?!” she continued. “I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!” It’s clear that the country singer is quite proud of her son!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRxzq_0eRhCHI000
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher pose with their son Isaiah. (Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer also shares another little one with her husband Mike Fisher. Their younger son Jacob also just recently celebrated a birthday! The three-year-old also had an extremely creative cake for his birthday but opted for animals over outer space. His Paw Patrol cake had all the show’s classic characters along with his name written at the bottom on a dog bone.

When she’s not busy doting on her kids, the mom of two currently has a residency running in Las Vegas. The residency titled “Reflection” features not only some of her most famous hits but most fabulous outfits. For one part of the set, the songstress rocks a strapless, deep blue, high-slit dress. In another portion of the show, she shows off her country routes with a shimmery, fringe denim jacket that says “Nashvegas” on the back.

