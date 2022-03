From the perspective of someone with a lifelong obsession with movies, it's easy to look at the careers of certain directors and see such a wide collection of hits that it all seems like a dream. Filmmaker Matt Reeves is the latest example of this, a director whose career spans so many different corners of genre filmmaking, and all of them done so well, that one might think of it like a movie of its own. With his upcoming film The Batman Reeves has added another notch to his belt making this a prime opportunity to comb through the man's filmography. We break it all down below, making it crystal clear why his (still incomplete) oeuvre as a director is utterly unique in the grand scale of modern moviemaking.

