The Broncos are looking to improve their pass rush if Mel Kiper Jr.’s new NFL mock draft comes to fruition. The ESPN draft analyst released his latest predictions on Tuesday and has Denver trading down the No. 9 overall pick to the Browns for the No. 13 pick and a third-round pick — a move he says “adds a valuable top-100 pick and still keeps it in the discussion for the best edge rushers in the class.” At No. 13, he has Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II coming to Denver.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO