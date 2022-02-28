ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Intruders broke in, took more than $1,000 from truck business Sunday

Burglars took more than $1,000 from a truck business Sunday and the store owner caught the break-in on security cameras, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department went out to a burglary in progress around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Interstate 35E and found the front door to the truck business damaged.

The caller saw the burglary as it was happening by watching security cameras. He told police four people broke in and stole cash from the cash drawer. The report says there was more than $1,000 in the drawer.

Police got a copy of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

Other reports

1200 block of Cleveland Street — A tenant found a bullet in her bedroom Sunday morning but didn’t see or hear it enter home, according to a police report.

She told officers she doesn’t have issues with anyone and didn’t know anyone that would want to harm her. No one was injured, and officers took the bullet into evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

600 block of East Hickory Street — A dog was united with its owner Sunday after a mishap online, a Denton police spokesperson said.

A 911 caller on Sunday said her dog got loose and she saw someone online found it but someone else had claimed it. A spokesperson said police spoke with the person who picked up the dog, who said they made a mistake, and the people involved arranged to exchange the dog.

They met up at the Police Department and the owners took their dog home.

1700 block of Bernard Street — Police arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly violated a protective order Sunday by following the protected party, according to a police report.

A woman called 911 Sunday afternoon around 6:13 p.m. and told dispatchers she had a protective order against a man who was now following her in a vehicle. Dispatchers ran his information through dispatch and learned he had three warrants.

The report says police stopped him and arrested him on those warrants. They also charged him with violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.

From Sunday to Monday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.

