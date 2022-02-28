ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmakers seek to divest Russian investments

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A bipartisan group of California lawmakers said Monday they plan to file legislation to get rid of all of the state's Russian investments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, a Democrat, said the bill would...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity tells abc27 that the commonwealth began divesting all of its Russian holdings last week after Russia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divestments#California Lawmakers#Economy#Ukraine#Russian#Senate#Democrat#The Sacramento Bee
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy