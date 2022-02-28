ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How to watch Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of the Union response

By News Desk
iowa.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, bringing Iowa politics into the national spotlight. How to watch Reynolds’ State of the Union response. Biden’s State of the Union address will begin at 8 p.m. CST. All major television networks are...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Union, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Ashley Hinson
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Democratic Party#Iowa Democrats#Legislature#Cbs#Abc#Fox News#Cnn#Msnbc#C Span#The White House#Republicans#Americans#Covid#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#States Newsroom#The State Of The Union
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
MSNBC

Ron Johnson tries (and fails) to blame Dems for crisis in Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a wide variety of Republicans have looked for ways to capitalize politically, usually by trying to blame President Joe Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson, not surprisingly, echoed the party line on Fox News this week, but as HuffPost noted, the Wisconsin Republican also broke new ground, targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy