This is what a "safe crack smoking kit" looks like. In case you doubt that this is real, here's an explanation of what happened:. In December, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced something that could change many lives: for the first time ever, the agency planned to distribute $30 million in grants to fund harm reduction services nationwide. Harm reduction practices aim to reduce some of the negative impacts of drug use. The theory goes that by providing people who use substances with certain things, they can use drugs more safely, and hopefully, stay alive.

HOMELESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO