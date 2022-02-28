Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 46 of 65 trails 71% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

OutThere Colorado

Resort pursuing legal action against skiers that 'stole' fresh tracks on powder day

When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court. According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."
The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort warns skiers to stay on designated trails

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is warning skiers to refrain from going off designated routes. Officials say uphill skiers are breaking the rules by venturing off marked trails. Resort officials say skiers are getting in the way of workers and keeping them from running machinery on certain slopes.
WHITEFISH, MT
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
The Oregonian

Central Cascades wilderness permits will see changes after challenging first year

Changes are coming to the hiking and backpacking permits in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains, one year after the new permitting system was introduced. The changes aim to address issues that cropped up in the first year of permitting, including a dearth of “no show” hikers throughout the summer, and a huge surge of crowds immediately following the end of the seasonal permitting dates, the Deschutes and Willamette national forests announced in a joint news release Tuesday.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Independent Record

Soak in hot springs for a warm winter outing

Soaking in a hot springs in winter is a great way to be outdoors and still stay warm. Montana is blessed with a variety of warm waters, from popular Chico Hot Springs in the Paradise Valley to Elkhorn Hot Springs near Polaris, Fairmont Hot Springs between Butte and Anaconda, Boulder Hot Springs between Butte and Helena and Lolo Hot Springs outside Lolo.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ski lift gondola crashes to ground with 17-year-old inside, Maine resort says

A ski lift cabin crashed to the ground with a 17-year-old inside, a Maine ski resort said. The gondola cabin detached from its haul rope at the Sunday River Ski Resort on Feb. 23, resort officials said. A gust of wind caused it to fall. “The cabin fell approximately 10...
98.1 The Hawk

New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.
96.1 The Breeze

This is Your Last Chance to Snowmobile in NY State

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, the month of March will be your last chance to get out on all of the snowmobile trails in Western New York. With temperatures forecast to be pushing the 60-degree mark this weekend, the amount of quality snowmobiling days is coming to an end for the season in New York State. Earlier this week, the State announced the last of its free snowmobile weekends for the month of March.
Brittany Anas

5 unique ways to close out the Colorado ski season

(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.
