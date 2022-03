Not only did the suspect ram the Pasco Police cruiser, he also hit another person while driving stolen car. Suspect steals vehicle, hits victim, later rams patrol car. The saga began in the early morning hours of February 17th, last Thursday. Around 4 AM a man called 9-1-1 to report two male suspects approached him at the Pik A Pop on North 4th. threatened him, then stole his Chrysler Pacifica.

