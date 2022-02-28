ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs

By PARKER GABRIEL AND CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago

The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too.

Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1.

“Casey Thompson,” Whipple said.

Why?

“Because he’s No. 1 right now,” Whipple said. “I think he’s the best one right now. Might change tomorrow. There’s nothing set in stone.”

Sure, Thompson may well be difficult to unseat, seeing as he’s the most experienced player in the room. He dealt with a right thumb injury over the second half of the 2021 season while starting 10 games at Texas and continues to receive treatment on it, but coach Scott Frost said Monday he doesn’t expect the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to be limited this spring.

Redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy was limited — "a little bit of a nick" — Whipple said, "so he didn’t do much. Logan (Smothers) has done a good job. Those three. Heinrich (Haarberg) has done a really good job. Heinrich got some reps. Right now we’re looking more at reps. We’re running two huddles, which is the great thing about numbers.

“We’ve got a lot of tape to watch, and I think those guys can progress quite a bit.”

Whipple said that the quarterbacks kept stats of their offseason work and Thompson excelled.

“We’ve got enough. What I saw today, attitudewise and talentwise, we’ve got enough there to be more than successful,” Whipple said.

Injury report: Several Huskers will miss part or all of spring ball rehabbing various injuries, though none of the names are surprises.

Offensive linemen Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka will both be out for the entirety of spring as they rehab shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Linebacker Luke Reimer recently underwent a "procedure," Frost said, and will miss most if not all of spring. Another linebacker, Garrett Snodgrass, is also limited, as is defensive lineman Casey Rogers. Running back Gabe Ervin also is out for the spring.

"We're missing quite a few guys that we're expecting to help us next year," Frost said. "But the positive side is, there's a lot of other guys getting reps that we need to develop."

Tight end Travis Vokolek said he's "coming along" after a shoulder injury.

"I'm doing drills, staying out of the contact stuff," Vokolek said. "That’s it. So I’m really working on technique, footwork and trying to be the best leader I can be on offense and in the tight end room."

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the staff is hoping some players who are limited now might be able to do more work after UNL’s spring break in a couple of weeks.

That list includes nickel Javin Wright, who dealt with blood clotting issues last year and is being worked back into practice slowly, and Northern Iowa cornerback transfer Omar Brown, who missed the end of the Panthers’ 2021 season with an injury.

Center position TBD: As Nebraska begins the process of replacing Cameron Jurgens, who departed for the NFL, the man snapping the ball for the Huskers this fall is still to be determined, Frost said.

"I think we have a lot of guys that can do that. Trent Hixson was playing there today, Ethan Piper was playing there today, I think Turner (Corcoran) when he comes back could play there. So there’s a bunch of options, and when the dust all settles we’ll get our best five guys on the field."

One luxury Nebraska has, Frost said, is some depth up front.

"We've got depth on the offensive line right now and a lot of guys that had a good first day," he said. "But we’ve got a long time to try and figure that out, where everybody fits and how it all comes together."

Steven M. Sipple: Husker spring football season 'one of the most important ever,' Alberts says

Go-time for young D-linemen: Several young Nebraska interior defensive linemen are going to get all the work they can handle this spring.

Four defensive linemen have departed the program from the 2021 team and Rogers is out or limited after aggravating a knee injury in NU’s season finale against Iowa.

That puts Ty Robinson in the veteran camp and, well, just about everybody else in prove-it mode.

“I’d keep Nash (Hutmacher) in that group,” defensive front coach Mike Dawson said. “Mosai Newsom’s got to do that, Marquis Black has to do that. Those guys have to step up. Ru’Quan Buckley is a good guy. Those young guys can’t be young any more. Jailen Weaver is going to have an opportunity to get a bunch of reps, so I think that group of guys rotating around those inside spots, they’ve got to do a good job of kind of growing up this spring in a hurry.”

Dawson also mentioned walk-on Colton Feist, who he called one of the toughest players on the roster.

Dawson said there are eight total interior players available this spring, so it’s important to plan practice repetitions so nobody is overworked.

Steven M. Sipple: Alberts' plan with Hoiberg and Frost is OK as long as demands are stringent

Comments / 0

