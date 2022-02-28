ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When You Could Get a Three-Course Meal and Coffee for 25 Cents in New York

By Mark Asch
Hyperallergic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his first day in America, the new immigrant went straight to the automat, where he was seen feeding one nickel after another into the cherry pie slot. “Are you crazy?” his cousin asked him. “You already have a dozen pieces of pie!” The greenhorn replied, ”What’s it to you if...

HuffingtonPost

What People Ate For Breakfast Before The Pandemic vs. Now

We’re two years into the pandemic, and much has changed and continues to change from the “before times.” The early days of the pandemic had many of us spending more time at home than ever, and with that extra time we made banana bread, nurtured sourdough starters and made dalgona coffee. But what about now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.9 WOUR

Get A Loaf Of This, Really, It Is The Best Bread In New York

When it comes to bread, not all loaves can be created equal. One, and only one bakery in New York truly produces the best. When you sit down for a nice meal, maybe a bowl of pasta with red sauce or a great cup of chicken noodle soup, bread accompanies those quite well. Of course, any old bread could do, but if you really want to experience carbs in the best way possible, Food and Wine say who really has the best.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Coffee Cups To Go in Western New York

These cups look fine at first, and then you have coffee everywhere. There are lots of ways to ruin a good cup of coffee. They could make it wrong...You ask for cream and sugar and you get a cup of black. You could go to take that first piping hot sip and be super disappointed when the coffee is barely lukewarm. Or, they could give you the wrong kind of brew completely.
RESTAURANTS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Is It Time For Free Buses In New York City? Well, Yes, Of Course, But …

With just $1 billion, New York City could have free buses — a dream that was once again thrust into the ether after TWU Local 100 Vice-President JP Patafio suggested that free local buses were a better option than fare-beating enforcement, given that fare evasion on buses hit 29 percent at the end of 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice About Baking Brownies In A Glass Pan

Much like chocolate chip cookies, the humble brownie can be surprisingly divisive despite its simplicity. Some people covet the crusty corner pieces, while others would rather forgo the dessert altogether than give up a soft and chewy center square. Some like the crunchy bite of nuts in their brownies, while others prefer a homogenous texture. Some like to eat their brownies cold, while others risk minor burns in order to gobble them right out of the oven. And while there's no wrong way to enjoy a brownie, it turns out there might be a wrong dish to bake them in: one made of glass.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

These New Ice Cream Bars Look And Taste Like Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re gearing up for warmer weather early, you’re going to want to try...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

This fudgy chocolate Bundt cake is dramatic and delicious

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
Romesentinel.com

Partnership produces three new coffee blends

ROME — Upstate Cerebral Palsy has partnered with Delta Lake Conference Center’s Haven Camps and Generous Roasting Company to produce three new coffee blends for sale across the country. Happy. Relaxed. Engaged. (H.R.E.) coffee blends feature a medium, decaffeinated, and dark roast coffee that is been roasted, packaged...
ROME, NY
CMT

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secret Breakfast Recipe: “This Is Not Diet Food Now, Mind You.”

The queen of country music, Dolly Parton has the secret formula to songwriting up her sleeve, but also a mouthwatering breakfast recipe. Even when the legend is busy working “9 to 5,” she always finds the time to cook up a mean breakfast for her longtime husband, Carl Dean. In a recent interview with Insider, Parton talked highly about her dessert line with Duncan Hines and revealed a noteworthy breakfast hack.
RECIPES

