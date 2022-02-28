Difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons

Emotions and feelings are not the same thing, despite people using the words interchangeably. Emotions are real-time data sparked by sensations in the body. Feelings can be more biased, altered by mental misconceptions. Developing emotional awareness helps you go straight to the source, preventing reactivity and false beliefs. Many people...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sleet and even hail made a quick appearance in the Quad Cities this past week and that led Elizabeth of Rock Island, Illinois, to ask, "What is the difference between hail and sleet?" While they may appear similar in appearance depending on their size, it's the process that creates them where differences begin to arise.
The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
Comments / 0