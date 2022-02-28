ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No consultations with Saudi concerning U.S. potential release of oil reserves - source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - No consultations have taken place with Saudi Arabia regarding a potential release of oil reserves by the United States and its allies, a senior Gulf source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

“It is not customary for Saudi Arabia or key OPEC+ producers to conduct consultations outside the group on oil policy, especially prior to a meeting,” the source said.

Sources had earlier said an oil reserve release was being weighed amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

