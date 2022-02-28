ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Thousands of child porn images found on Duluth man's devices, charges say

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfZHA_0eRh7RRG00
Shaymus McLaughlin

Investigators uncovered thousands of suspected child porn images on a Duluth man's computer after acting on a recently received cybertip, according to newly filed criminal charges.

Edward D. Austin, 48 years old, was charged in St. Louis County District Court Monday with five counts of child porn possession, with the victim in each count believed to be under the age of 14.

Authorities say a cybtertip related to an ongoing investigation led them to Austin, with the Duluth Police Department, Homeland Security agents, members of the Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and additional law enforcement agencies executing a search warrant at his apartment in the Endion neighborhood on Friday morning.

Austin was arrested and booked into St. Louis County Jail at noon that day, according to court records.

Authorities seized an HP laptop and other electronic devices, and according to the criminal complaint found "a plethora of pornography," including suspected child porn. Further forensic investigation uncovered "thousands of files of suspected child pornography," the charges state, including graphic GIF and image files of prepubescent children being sexually assaulted.

The charges indicate he downloaded some of the files between July 2020 and December 2021.

Authorities submitted many of the files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was able to identify 24 different child victims, the complaint says.

Austin, prosecutors allege, admitted to law enforcement they would find child porn on both his laptop and a flash drive.

He made an initial court appearance Monday and has an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 22, according to court filings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Electronic Devices#Forensic Investigation#Homeland Security#Endion#Hp
Bring Me The News

St. Paul man found shot inside his truck dies 3 weeks later

A man who was shot in the head while sitting in his truck in St. Paul has died, according to St. Paul Police Department. James Jeffrey King Sr., 57, was shot in the head and found inside his truck parked in the driveway of his St. Paul home on the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He died Tuesday, March 1, at Regions Hospital, where he had remained in critical condition since the shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

A woman is accused of using gasoline and a candle to set her family's Lake Minnetonka mansion on fire in December. Sophia Christine Schultz, 20, of Minnetonka Beach, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree arson and misdemeanor domestic assault in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021, fire that destroyed her family's multi-million dollar home.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 6 injured in Benton County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Benton County left one driver dead and six injured – including a baby – Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 23 at 13th Avenue North in Foley when he crossed over the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford Fusion heading eastbound at around 1:50 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy