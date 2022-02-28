ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AnnaLynne McCord responds to backlash over 'Dear Putin' poem

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the 90210 actress responded to...

On Thursday as Russian continued its violent and bloody assault on Ukraine, actress and self-described activist AnnaLynne McCord shared a slam poem message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While many liked the poem on Twitter, thousands more mocked it, including a prominent U.S. Marine veteran. In a two-and-a-half-minute reading of...
AnnaLynne McCord is giving her two cents to Vladimir Putin in a bizarre rant in which she apologizes to the Russian leader for not being his mother. Hours after he declared war on Ukraine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared a video showcasing herself reading a poem to Donald Trump's favorite president, well, besides himself.
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
