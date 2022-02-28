ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Stay Human (for PC) Review

Cover picture for the articleExcellent visuals, especially on high-end hardware. Free running remains as fun as it was in the first game. Games Platform PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC. Games Genre Action Games. ESRB Rating M for Mature. Announced all the way back...

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Sid Meier says monetisation causes some games to 'stray a little bit further from the path'

Sid Meier needs no introduction on PC Gamer, but let's whizz through a brief highlight reel: co-founder of Microprose and early simulation pioneer, one of the first developers to become a 'name' on the box with Sid Meier's Pirates!, then later founder of Firaxis and the driving force behind the Civilization series. Meier has been working in the industry since 1980 and over four decades later has an incredible living legacy: the guy knows what he's talking about. And right now, Sid Meier reckons the industry has gone down the wrong path on monetisation.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Can't Buy a Steam Deck? Alternatives to Consider

Valve’s Steam Deck (starting at $399) looks like an impressive, possibly revolutionary, handheld gaming PC. Good luck getting one, though! Preorders are backed up by months, so if you haven’t already placed an order, you’re going to wait a bit longer. Fortunately, the Steam Deck isn’t the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Is Your PC Stuttering on Elden Ring? Try These Fixes First

With perfect reviews rolling in from every major outlet, it wouldn't be a stretch to say the developers over at FromSoftware would consider their latest release, Elden Ring, a success. From the music to the gameplay to the massive open world, Elden Ring is just about suffocating under all the praise...but those reviews have all been for the console version of the game, not the PC one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

How Valve’s Failures Led to the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is here! Well, for some of us at least. As Valve begins shipping the first wave of its hotly anticipated handheld gaming PC, the dream of playing Steam games on the go finally becomes a reality. People are excited. People are also skeptical. For as much as...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Slowing Loading Screens In Horizon Forbidden West Is Actually A Good Idea

Some might not be able to remember, but games used to have excruciatingly long loading screens. These served as a way for games to initialize new areas, be it levels or accessible areas, without freezing momentarily or cutting to black. To mitigate this, many developers have used these intrusive loading screens to give out additional information about the game to players, such as tips and tricks in regards to gameplay and/or information on characters in the game world. Other things, such as concept art and vivid screenshots, were also featured within loading screens in a past era.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Lost Ark (PC) Review

I’ll be honest, Lost Ark is a big game. It has a lot of systems and stuff going on, so much so that I’ve still not even scratched the surface of this game. Suffice it to say that if see screenshots or videos of this game and think it’s just a Diablo-like game, you’re in for a big, big surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players trying to bypass Steam Deck incompatibility

Destiny 2 is not supported on the Steam Deck and anyone trying to bypass the rules will be met with a swift game ban, developer Bungie has said. Eep. According to help and troubleshooting information on the Bungie website, "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Puzzle Quest 3 (for PC) Review

After playing Puzzle Quest 3 on Steam for a dozen hours, I went out and bought the 2019 Switch port of 2007’s Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords, Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns, because the latter is fundamentally superior as both a puzzle game and a consumer product. As...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Infinite Interactive’s first Puzzle Quest game came out in 2007, and immediately drew me in with its mix of match-three puzzle-solving and RPG elements. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it offered a deep and engaging time that kept me glued to my Nintendo DS. I was excited when I heard that 505 Games was going to publish Infinity Plus Two’s (the same developer, rebranded in 2019) Puzzle Quest 3. My excitement turned into fear when the announcement said it was going to be a free-to-play game, and my fears were confirmed. The slog through Puzzle Quest 3 drove me back to the first Puzzle Quest to see if I was looking at that through rose-tinted glasses, and I was surprised to see that it received a deluxe port on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘XCOM 2’ multiplayer services are shutting down on PC

Firaxis Games has announced that XCOM 2 will lose its multiplayer and other online modes on PC by the end of March. Earlier this week (February 28) Firaxis Games announced that XCOM 2’s multiplayer and challenge modes would be shutting down. “As a heads up to the XCOM 2 community, we wanted to share that we will be retiring services for Multiplayer and Challenge Mode for the Steam version of the game on March 28″ wrote Firaxis on a Steam post.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Is Hardware Doomed to Be Valve's White Whale?

In the world of software— gaming especially— there are few companies that have seen the success of Valve. From reinventing the FPS genre with Half-Life, dominating the free-to-play world with Team Fortress 2, creating iconic puzzlers like Portal, or running one of the most popular MOBAs in DOTA 2, the company makes massive-selling hits. And that’s not even factoring in Steam, its digital distribution platform that literally changed the way people buy and play games on their PCs.
COMPUTERS

