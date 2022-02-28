ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Psst, Olaplex’s Rarely Discounted Shampoo And Conditioner Are 20% Off Right Now

By Kelsey Mulvey
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s more to a good hair day than perfecting your blowout technique or curling your ends just right. Oftentimes, it all starts with using the right shampoo and conditioner. That’s why tons of hairstylists, celebrities and influencers swear by Olaplex’s N0. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner....

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

These KN95 COVID Face Masks Are Half Off Right Now

Even though mask mandates are lifting in many places across the country, the virus that causes COVID-19 has proven to be an unpredictable force. Whether because new variants are possible or the evolving CDC recommendations, it’s a good idea to still have masks on hand. These contoured KN95 masks...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Most-Reviewed Shacket Is on Sale for Over 40% Off Right Now

Last fall, shackets took the world by storm; it was nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram or step outside without spotting one in the wild. However, when temperatures dropped, people hung up their shackets and reached for thicker outerwear like puffer jackets and pea coats, instead. But now that spring is on the horizon, shackets are bound to make an inevitable return, so if you haven't hopped on the practical trend yet, the time is now.
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Ordinary’s First Shampoo & Conditioner Are Really Something

When it comes to easy, affordable, and truly-effective products, The Ordinary is pretty much unrivaled. This year the brand has expanded its offering to include the Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution and relaunched a cult classic (Salicylic Acid 2% Solution) to help combat our pandemic-induced skin concerns. But it seems as though the stress has taken a toll on our scalp and hair, too.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Try Out TULA’s Best-Sellers & Save Some Cash With This Discounted Kit — Which Is 33% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nowadays, you can never go wrong with clean skincare. Particularly, when your entire routine turns clean. And if you haven’t ventured into that skincare realm yet, a cult-loved brand to try first is TULA. It’s becoming the latest go-to favorite for clean-obsessed beauty gurus, even celebrities like Jenna Dewan love it too. Lucky for you, Tula has a five-step routine ready for you to discover at an unbeatable price. This $52 Tula Kit includes five skincare essentials to always keep on hand, which is possible thanks to its trial size. It’s nearly the same price as some of their individual products, but you can save 33% instead. The best part: This Tula kit features all of their best-selling products that reveal healthy and glowing skin. The 5-Piece Essentials Kit includes a face cleanser, resurfacing toner, serum, moisturizer, and even a travel bag. With 2466 reviews already, this travel-friendly kit is bound to sell out fast once the news is out that it’s restocked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Shampoos
Apartment Therapy

This Brand’s Super Popular Set Will Be the MVP of Your Kitchen — and It’s 80 Percent Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone partial to nonstick pans who also is working with a budget, I’m always on the lookout for solid, wallet-friendly options. We have a few of our own favorite nonstick cookware sets, including picks from reader-favorite brands like All-Clad and KitchenAid, but during my search for new fry pans, I recently came across this amazing GreenPan Winter Sale. Included in this Oprah-favorite brand’s sale is the Kitchen Stories by GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set at a whopping 80 percent off. That means that this originally $80 duo is only $15 right now!
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Post

JBL’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. JBL might be best known for their speakers, but their wide-ranging line of wireless earbuds — consistently updated with new models — has quickly become one of the audio company’s best-selling products.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum, and It's 36% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are some messes that don't require lugging out the upright vacuum cleaner. Rather, a small, portable device is far more beneficial — and makes cleaning a much speedier task. So if you're in search of a lightweight vacuum with a powerful suction, consider the VacLife Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which has double discounts right now at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
HuffingtonPost

Highly Effective Repairing Shampoos And Conditioners For Bleached Hair

Whether you’ve been going blonde since your teens or have only recently begun dipping your toes into the bleach-filled waters, you likely know that caring for bleached blonde hair requires a little extra TLC. As glamorous and exciting as bleaching your hair can be, there’s no denying that issues can arise.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
ETOnline.com

The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for 40% Off Right Now

One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 40% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging last spring.
APPAREL
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Adjustable Pillow Is a 'Marvel of Pillow Engineering,' and It's 36% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A good night's sleep becomes great when you have the right stuff: cozy bed sheets, a plush mattress topper, cool air puffing out from a tower fan. Of course, you also need a pillow — and preferably one that's not been worn down by years of use. Rather than sleep on the same old pillow that lost its loft long ago, look to the Xtreme Comforts Pillow, which is on sale at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
GreenwichTime

This sleek smart scale is almost $10 off on Amazon right now

We’ve never seen a scale that we liked, and honestly it’s not just about their function but about how they look — most of them are so ugly it’s not something we want to keep on our bathroom floor. Enter this WYZE smart scale, which really lives up to its name thanks to its app compatibility and sheer range of analysis it can perform.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle's Go-To Lash Serum Is On Sale Right Now for 20% Off

Meghan Markle's beauty secret to long lashes is on sale. The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is currently 20% off at Dermstore's Beauty Refresh sale event with the code REFRESH through March 10, and we suggest you hurry as the popular eyelash serum has consistently been a hot ticket item. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is More Than $75 Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. After it came out in the fall of 2017, Patagonia’s Micro Puff Jacket was Gear Patrol's choice for the best synthetic insulated jacket for two years running (until it got beat out by its fluffier cousin, the Macro Puff). Simply put, it strikes the perfect balance of warmth and weight (it’s the lightest insulated jacket that Patagonia has made to date). The secret to its innovation is a new type of insulation called PlumaFill that’s made up of down-mimicking polyester fibers secured together in one continuous, fluffy line, which zig-zags around beneath its ripstop nylon shell.
APPAREL
Real Simple

The Lake Pajamas Hype Is Real—and You Can Score a Set for Up to 40% Off Right Now Thanks to a Rare Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For years, it felt like every time I opened Instagram or read my favorite blogs, I'd see the influencers I follow raving about Lake pajamas. Though I frequently purchase things at their suggestion, it wasn't until a friend and I had a deep conversation about pajamas that I officially decided I needed a pair.
SHOPPING
Esquire

Score an Extra 15% off Sale Items at Huckberry Right Now

We love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking the site for good deals and this week we happened to come across a sweet sale-on-sale that is must-shop (sales on their own are a rarity at Huckberry).
SHOPPING
FOX2now.com

Cheryl’s Herbs offering 15% off pet shampoo and dog skin spray

ST. LOUIS – Herbs, essential oils, and sprays are not only for us humans, but they’re for our furry friends. Tiffany Jones, owner of Cheryl’s Herbs in Maplewood stopped by and let us know how to naturally help our pets with herb shampoos that are safe for them and essential oils.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Gear Patrol

Patagonia’s Unbeatable Camp Blanket Is 40% Off Right Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. During a normal year, it’d be right about now that we’d begin planning our first weekend camping trip of the season. It’s warm enough to inspire the meteorological optimism needed to bust open the gear bin and swap ski jackets for sleeping bags. Of course, this time is also great for staying in and getting warm by the fire. Leave it to Patagonia to get us excited about both with a piece of gear that’s 100 percent both adventure- and stay-at-home-friendly: the Macro Puff Quilt. And, right now, it's 40 percent off.
SHOPPING
BHG

Shoppers Love This Outdoor Storage Shed That Organizes Gardening Tools—and It's $70 Off Right Now

Over the years, it's easy to accumulate large amounts of outdoor must-haves like gardening and landscaping tools, sports equipment, pool accessories, patio cushions, and grilling essentials. And if you have limited storage space in your garage, it might be time to invest in additional storage solutions for your yard. While outdoor deck boxes are great for stowing a few patio cushions or pool toys, an outdoor storage shed is a better option for large equipment like landscaping tools—and we found one that's on sale at Amazon for under $350.
HOME & GARDEN
Travel + Leisure

This Luggage Set That 'Glides on Air' Is Up to 44% Off Right Now

If you're planning a vacation, whether it's a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, the right luggage will make a world of difference. Maneuvering through busy airports, cobblestone streets, and bustling cities is much easier when you have your belongings securely stowed away in lightweight, durable suitcases. Samsonite has long been a favorite among travel enthusiasts for its stylish yet functional bags that customers say hold up trip after trip. Right now, you can score a sleek two-piece Samsonite luggage set on sale for 44 percent off at Amazon, so there's no better time to give your travel collection an upgrade.
SHOPPING
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy