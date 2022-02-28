Psst, Olaplex’s Rarely Discounted Shampoo And Conditioner Are 20% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nowadays, you can never go wrong with clean skincare. Particularly, when your entire routine turns clean. And if you haven’t ventured into that skincare realm yet, a cult-loved brand to try first is TULA. It’s becoming the latest go-to favorite for clean-obsessed beauty gurus, even celebrities like Jenna Dewan love it too. Lucky for you, Tula has a five-step routine ready for you to discover at an unbeatable price. This $52 Tula Kit includes five skincare essentials to always keep on hand, which is possible thanks to its trial size. It’s nearly the same price as some of their individual products, but you can save 33% instead. The best part: This Tula kit features all of their best-selling products that reveal healthy and glowing skin. The 5-Piece Essentials Kit includes a face cleanser, resurfacing toner, serum, moisturizer, and even a travel bag. With 2466 reviews already, this travel-friendly kit is bound to sell out fast once the news is out that it’s restocked.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO