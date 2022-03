Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" album is celebrating its 36th anniversary today. It was released March 3, 1986, and was their 3rd studio album; but the first one on Elektra records... It was also their first album to be certified gold by the RIAA. It was also the third and final album featuring bassist Cliff Burton. So many kick-ass songs on this album. Of course the title song, but "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", and more...The band played Ector County Coliseum on their Damage, Inc tour in support of the album on June 7th, 1986 as they were on a break from touring with Ozzy. Were YOU there? "The Godz" opened the show that night. I was a Junior in high school in Chicago at the time so I wasn't there but I heard it was an incredible night and a fantastic show.

