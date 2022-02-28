62% of Apple users will not allow apps to track, sell data, report finds

Following price rumors of its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple is now reportedly producing a device with a 20-inch foldable display. According to Mark Gurman in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, the potential new project is described as an “iPad/MacBook hybrid.” The tech giant has yet to confirm the rumors, however, Gurman has shared that the device might be “attached to a physical keyboard or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard.” The hybrid will reportedly also feature a dual-screen. In terms of its launch date, Gurman stated that it is rumored to release at the same time as the company’s self-driving car.
Comments / 0