With the NBA Playoffs approaching faster than expected, the Utah Jazz will be one of the teams with a lot of questions to answer. For the previous few years, Utah has been one of the best teams in the regular season, but they haven’t been able to replicate that success in the playoffs. This year will be the most challenging year they have ever faced in terms of getting the job done, but this squad has more than enough talent to do the things that everyone knows they are capable of.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO