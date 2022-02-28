ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
78 Celebrity Fathers and Sons at the Same Age

By Mariel Tyler, Janaya Wecker, Charlotte Chilton
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood is full of good-looking people, and apparently strong genes. From...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
CharlotteObserver.com

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they welcomed in August 2013.
goodhousekeeping.com

'AGT: Extreme' Fans Are Rallying Behind Jonathan Goodwin After He Shares Accident Update

American’s Got Talent: Extreme fans are sending their best to stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. On February 20, the self-described “Daredevil” announced that he was officially released from the hospital several months after his act on the NBC competition series went terribly wrong. Last spring, AGT announced its new spinoff AGT: Extreme featuring “the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts,” which included Jonathan’s escape artist stunt. Unfortunately, in October 2021, news broke that he had been injured during his performance.
101.9 The Rock

Rock Star + Celebrity Marriages That Are Still Standing

When rock stars marry other famous people, it's hard to make it work. Cupid's Arrow has stuck many a rocker and actress, model, other rocker, etc., but the pressures and demands of touring and being in the public eye has shattered many of those relationships. But we found a bunch that have weathered the tough times and are still together today.
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
Distractify

Christine Brown From 'Sister Wives' Has a New Show!

Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have witnessed the ups and down of Kody Brown’s plural family across the last 16 seasons of the successful reality TV show. Christine Brown recently made headlines when she chose to walk away from Kody Brown and the extended family, in an attempt to prioritize her own happiness.
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Unfollows Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau After She’s Evicted From ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Trouble in paradise? Shanna Moakler is back in the real world after her Celebrity Big Brother elimination — and is seemingly cutting ties with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. The model, 46, left the CBS reality competition during the Monday, February 14, episode, and eagle-eyed fans noticed one day later that Moakler is no longer following Rondeau, 29, on Instagram. However, the former beauty queen still has photos of the actor on her feed.
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother': Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Biggest 'Bully' From This Season

Chris Kirkpatrick has some bitterness from his eviction on Celebrity Big Brother. The N*Sync singer was evicted on Friday, Feb. 11. He was voted out unanimously during his ally, Miesha Tate's, Head of Household reign. Initially, Carson Kressley and RHOA Cynthia Bailey were nominated, but Kirkpatrick suggested that his friend former beauty pageant contestant Shanna Moakler use the Veto on Kressley in hopes of getting Dif'frent Strokes star Todd Bridges on the block and evicted. Despite it being risky, he still did so, and Tate nominated Kirkpatrick instead. But he doesn't have regrets about the way he handled things.
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Star Amy Schneider Just Dropped Major News on Instagram and Fans Are Ecstatic

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider would like to formally introduce fans to her new fiancée, Genevieve Davis. Throughout her historic 40-game winning streak, Jeopardy! viewers got to know Amy well thanks to the anecdotes she shared with host Ken Jennings during her daily introductions. It was in this way that folks first heard about the Ohio native’s then-girlfriend and many have since become invested in their relationship on Twitter. After Amy’s run ended, she returned home to California and made significant life changes, including proposing to her partner.
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Tearfully Reveals That She Does Not Have A Connection With Kody's Other Wives As The Patriarch Details Strained Relationship With Sons Gabe & Garrison

The Brown family has been opening up more about their complicated relationships. In a preview for the the upcoming installment of the three part Sister Wives special Sunday, February 6, via Entertainment Tonight — Robyn Brown revealed that she feels shut out by husband Kody Brown's other wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and now estranged wife Christine Brown.
