Colorado Parks And Wildlife Investigates Deer Poaching Near Naturita

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a poaching case that officers say is senseless and disrespectful. A mule buck deer was found shot and left to rot on Feb. 18 in the town of Naturita.

Officers learned of the case in Montrose County after someone else tried to take the antlers. It is illegal to collect shed antlers from Jan. 1 to April 30 in Colroado.

Anyone with information on this poaching case is asked to call 1-877-COLO-OGT toll-free or Verizon cell phone users can simply dial #OGT, or e-mail Colorado Parks and Wildlife at game.thief@state.co.us ​.