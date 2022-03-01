Driver Clocked Going 115MPH On I-25 In Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – “Wanna go fast?” The Colorado State Patrol is warning that Interstate 25 in the Castle Rock area is not the place to “channel your inner Ricky Bobby,” referring to the character portayed by Will Ferrell in “Talladega Nights.”

“Traffic Advisory I-25 through the #GAP is not the place to channel your inner Ricky Bobby because you ‘Wanna go fast,'” the CSP tweeted.

“This driver’s actions resulted in a summons for the speed & Reckless Driving.”

RELATED: 9 Cars Stolen From Denver Dealership