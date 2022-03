A Harker Heights, Texas mom is thanking the Central Texas community for helping her get to her son's Marine graduation. If you can remember sometime last month around January 17th, I wrote an article about a single mother who was asking Central Texas for help. Brittney Robinson has a child who decided to make a very mature and brave decision to join the US Marines. Jeffrey Deloach III has never been away from his family that long in his life. The mother and son made sure to stay in contact through letters while he was in basic training. Brittney patiently waited for letters from her son, then she finally received the most important letter ever informing her that her son would be graduating from boot camp.

