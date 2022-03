According to Wikipedia (which is never wrong), Patrick Stewart has been cast in “an undisclosed role” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While we don’t see Stewart in the new Doctor Strange trailer, it certainly sounds like him speaking to Strange at the home base of some kind of multiversal authority. It’s all a big tease, but you have to think that Stewart plays a version of Professor Xavier in the film, his character from the X-Men franchise. In Marvel Comics, Xavier is part of a group called the Illuminati that protect the Marvel Universe from threats too big for any one superhero or team to handle alone. So perhaps Xavier is about to be introduced to the MCU as one of the members of MCU’s Illuminati?

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO