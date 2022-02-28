Difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons

‘March was an unpredictable month, when it was never clear what might happen.” —Tracy Chevalier. Although there is still plenty of snow on the ground, the weather is predicted to be warmer than usual the first couple of weeks of March. Of course, March has always had a mind of its own so take that weather prediction with a grain of salt. However, if March has a warmer than usual start, there’s a good chance we’re going to start seeing the soil in our gardens soon. As tempting as it is to get out there and start working in our gardens, avoid it when the soil is wet to prevent compaction.

