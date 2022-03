Great news for fans of New Jersey's God Forbid, almost ten years after they broke up the group is now in talks to head out again on tour. There have been rumblings for months about a potential reunion tour for God Forbid for most of 2021. In various interviews, former God Forbid and current Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle has been quoted talking about how the former members of the band have been in discussions to work together again and how "it is a matter of when not if" the band would reunite per Metal Injection.

EL PASO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO