BTK Inhibitor Selection for CLL Therapy

To develop inhibitors targeting DNA damage repair pathways is important to improve the effectiveness of chemo- and radiotherapy for cancer patients. Rad51 mediates homologous recombination (HR) repair of DNA damages. It is widely overexpressed in human cancers and overwhelms chemo- and radiotherapy-generated DNA damages through enhancing HR repair signaling, preventing damage-caused cancer cell death. Therefore, to identify inhibitors of Rad51 is important to achieve effective treatment of cancers. Transcription factor Nanog is a core regulator of embryonic stem (ES) cells for its indispensable role in stemness maintenance. In this study, we identified Nanog as a novel inhibitor of Rad51. It interacts with Rad51 and inhibits Rad51-mediated HR repair of DNA damage through its C/CD2 domain. Moreover, Rad51 inhibition can be achieved by nanoscale material- or cell-penetrating peptide (CPP)-mediated direct delivery of Nanog-C/CD2 peptides into somatic cancer cells. Furthermore, we revealed that Nanog suppresses the binding of Rad51 to single-stranded DNAs to stall the HR repair signaling. This study provides explanation for the high Î³H2AX level in unperturbed ES cells and early embryos, and suggests Nanog-C/CD2 as a promising drug candidate applied to Rad51-related basic research and therapeutic application studies.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO