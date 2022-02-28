ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

BTK Inhibitor Selection for CLL Therapy

By Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, PhD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, PhD: In terms of selecting a BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitor for CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] therapy, Katie, what do you think about cytogenetic abnormalities, patients, and other factors that can weigh when we start to select BTK inhibitors?. Katie Tobon, PharmD, BCOP: It’s a great...

Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of Nanog as a novel inhibitor of Rad51

To develop inhibitors targeting DNA damage repair pathways is important to improve the effectiveness of chemo- and radiotherapy for cancer patients. Rad51 mediates homologous recombination (HR) repair of DNA damages. It is widely overexpressed in human cancers and overwhelms chemo- and radiotherapy-generated DNA damages through enhancing HR repair signaling, preventing damage-caused cancer cell death. Therefore, to identify inhibitors of Rad51 is important to achieve effective treatment of cancers. Transcription factor Nanog is a core regulator of embryonic stem (ES) cells for its indispensable role in stemness maintenance. In this study, we identified Nanog as a novel inhibitor of Rad51. It interacts with Rad51 and inhibits Rad51-mediated HR repair of DNA damage through its C/CD2 domain. Moreover, Rad51 inhibition can be achieved by nanoscale material- or cell-penetrating peptide (CPP)-mediated direct delivery of Nanog-C/CD2 peptides into somatic cancer cells. Furthermore, we revealed that Nanog suppresses the binding of Rad51 to single-stranded DNAs to stall the HR repair signaling. This study provides explanation for the high Î³H2AX level in unperturbed ES cells and early embryos, and suggests Nanog-C/CD2 as a promising drug candidate applied to Rad51-related basic research and therapeutic application studies.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Pacritinib for Treatment of Myelofibrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted marketing approval for the drug pacritinib (Vonjo) for patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare blood cancer that leads to impaired production of normal blood cells. Pacritinib is expected to fill an important treatment gap in that it’s suitable for patients whose severely low platelet count makes them ineligible for the other two drugs — ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and fedratinib (Inrebic) — approved to treat the disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Novel treatment strategy for NRAS-mutated melanoma through a selective inhibitor of CD147/VEGFR-2 interaction

More than 70% of human NRASmut melanomas are resistant to MEK inhibitors highlighting the crucial need for efficient therapeutic strategies for these tumors. CD147, a membrane receptor, is overexpressed in most cancers including melanoma and is associated with poor prognosis. We show here that CD147i, a specific inhibitor of CD147/VEGFR-2 interaction represents a potential therapeutic strategy for NRASmut melanoma cells. It significantly inhibited the malignant properties of NRASmut melanomas ex vivo and in vivo. Importantly, NRASmut patient's-derived xenografts, which were resistant to MEKi, became sensitive when combined with CD147i leading to decreased proliferation ex vivo and tumor regression in vivo. Mechanistic studies revealed that CD147i effects were mediated through STAT3 pathway. These data bring a proof of concept on the impact of the inhibition of CD147/VEGFR-2 interaction on melanoma progression and represents a new therapeutic opportunity for NRASmut melanoma when combined with MEKi.
CANCER
Nature.com

Low miR-10b-3p associated with sorafenib resistance in hepatocellular carcinoma

Sorafenib is one of the standard first-line therapies for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Unfortunately, there are currently no appropriate biomarkers to predict the clinical efficacy of sorafenib in HCC patients. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) have been studied for their biological functions and clinical applications in human cancers. Methods. In this study, we...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Zai Lab's repotrectinib for lung cancer subtype gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treating patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The designation was backed by initial data...
CANCER
Lima News

Understanding pulmonary hypertension

February is American Heart Month, which makes this a good time to learn about pulmonary hypertension. About 500-1,000 new cases of this rare type of high blood pressure are diagnosed each year in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. Pulmonary hypertension affects the arteries in the lungs and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers target Parkinson's disease with kurarinone and sEH inhibitor

A natural product from the dried root of a pea-family plant, potentially combined with an enzyme inhibitor discovered in the Bruce Hammock laboratory at the University of California, Davis, may provide hope in alleviating neuroinflammation in Parkinson's disease, an eight-member team of researchers from Dalian Medical University, China, and UC Davis announced today.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

ChromaDex's Niagen supplementation shows promise in Parkinson’s disease trial

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said a phase 1 trial showed that its Niagen ingredient supplementation significantly increased brain nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels, and resulted in altered cerebral energy metabolism and decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The results from the trial — which was part...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

TUSC2 immunogene enhances efficacy of chemo-immuno combination on KRAS/LKB1 mutant NSCLC in humanized mouse model

KRAS/LKB1 (STK11) NSCLC metastatic tumors are intrinsically resistant to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 immunotherapy. In this study, we use a humanized mouse model to show that while carboplatin plus pembrolizumab reduce tumor growth moderately and transiently, the addition of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, delivered systemically in nanovesicles, to this combination, eradicates tumors in the majority of animals. Immunoprofiling of the tumor microenvironment shows the addition of TUSC2 mediates: (a) significant infiltration of reconstituted human functional cytotoxic T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells; (b) induction of antigen-specific T cell responses; (c) enrichment of functional central and memory effector T cells; and (d) decreased levels of PD-1+ T cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, Tregs, and M2 tumor associated macrophages. Depletion studies show the presence of functional central and memory effector T cells are required for the efficacy. TUSC2 sensitizes KRAS/LKB1 tumors to carboplatin plus pembrolizumab through modulation of the immune contexture towards a pro-immune tumor microenvironment.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study defines stem cell groups that drive myelodysplastic syndromes, finds potential targeted therapy option

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center discovered that treatment resistance in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is caused by two distinct classes of stem cells and identified possible therapeutic approaches that target these cells. Their findings, which could have significant benefits for patients with disease progression, were published today in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
Metro International

FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

(Reuters) – CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
marriage.com

Types of therapy

Pivots to Understanding Different Types of Therapy. When mental and emotional needs are not met, it can give rise to a host of issues that may need an extra hand to take care of. That’s where therapy sessions can help out an individual in coping up and dealing with the issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Luspatercept for myelodysplastic syndromes/myeloproliferative neoplasm with ring sideroblasts and thrombocytosis

Myelodysplastic syndromes/myeloproliferative neoplasm with ring sideroblasts and thrombocytosis (MDS/MPN-RS-T) is a myeloid disorder with myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative features [1, 2]. MDS/MPN-RS-T-associated anemia causes fatigue, reduced quality of life, and worse survival [3,4,5]. Patients with MDS/MPN-RS-T have favorable overall survival compared to patients with MDS-RS [6]; however, ~50% of patients require red blood cell (RBC) transfusions resulting in protracted transfusion dependence. Patients with MDS/MPN-RS-T also have a fourfold higher thrombotic event risk compared to patients with MDS with ring sideroblasts (MDS-RS) [7]. Treatment of MDS/MPN-RS-T aims to improve anemia, reduce thrombotic event risk, lower platelets, and/or modify the disease course [6, 8]. However, data supporting the efficacy of these treatments are scarce.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CAR-based therapies: opportunities for immuno-medicine beyond cancer

One of the most exciting new therapies for cancer involves the use of autologous T cells that are engineered to recognize and destroy cancerous cells. Patients with previously untreatable B cell leukaemias and lymphomas have been cured, and efforts are underway to extend this success to other tumours. Here, we discuss recent studies and emerging research aimed to extend this approach beyond oncology in areas such as cardiometabolic disorders, autoimmunity, fibrosis and senescence. We also summarize new technologies that may help to reduce the cost and increase access to related forms of immunotherapy.
CANCER
biospace.com

ABCV Biopharma Rallies Active Herbal Ingredients Against Cancer, MDD & ADHD

Botanical medicines – plants – have formed the bulwark of medicine since time immemorial, but took a back seat to faster-acting, more robust synthesized compounds during the late 19th and 20th centuries. Botanicals are still used by much of the world, however, and are the basis of many new and emerging therapeutics.
SCIENCE

