COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative, the "Mayor's student council," to hear from college students in the city. With more than 60,000 students in Columbia, mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the idea is to find out how the city can retain graduates in the city and invest their skills back into the community to help pave the City of Columbia's future.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO