Montville considers two new housing developments

Montville — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering two major housing developments, a 160-unit expansion of Village Apartments and a 22-unit condominium project on Route 32.

The commission last week tabled its review of the two developments until March 22 at the request of Town Planner Liz Burdick as the town awaits comments from staff and adjoining property owners.

The developer of Village Apartments at 82 Jerome Road submitted an application last month to expand from its 54 units to 214. The new units would be located in three new buildings. Upon completion, the project would have a total of 356 parking space. The new three-story buildings would be constructed on the current site and two abutting properties.

Village Apartments, LLC owns 82 Jerome Road and 232 Norwich-New London Turnpike and is working with Connecticut Multifamily Equities II, LLC, the owners of a small undeveloped parcel of land on 15 Jerome Ave., to combine the properties into 12-acre piece of land that would accommodate the new development, according to the application.

Attorney Harry Heller of Uncasville is representing the developers.

"The redevelopment of this property will utilize the existing driveway access from Jerome Road as well as a new proposed driveway access from Jerome Avenue," Heller stated in the application.

The project includes the demolition of a pump station, the existing single-family residence and outbuildings at 232 Route 32; the construction of new retaining walls and storm drainage systems; and the extension of electricity and water/sewer utilities to the buildings.

The development still awaits the review of the Office of the State Traffic Administration and the approval of the Uncas Health District and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The second proposed development is a 22-unit condominium project named "Wilton's Way" at 245 Route 32. Western Group, LLC owns the 1.83 acres and is looking to develop it.

Burdick said the planning department received the application on the day of commission's Feb. 22 meeting and was not ready to review it.

The proposed site for the project currently contains a two-story house and a detached garage, according to the application. Apart from the construction of 22 units, the developer is proposing to renovate the exisiting home, build a new garage and add parking and landscaping.

Village Apartment, LLC, Western Group, LLC and Heller could not be reached for comment.