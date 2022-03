Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Glamorous Dallas Symphony debutantes dip, dance, and debut at 2022 Presentation Ball. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced 48 debutantes at the annual Presentation Ball on February 12. Upon their presentation on stage, each deb showed off her best "Texas dip" in front of the appreciative crowd, then celebrated with family at an elegant dinner-dance in the Meyerson Symphony Center lobby. More than $12 million has been raised for the DSO through the annual event.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO