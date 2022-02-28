ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung refreshes its laptop lineup with new Galaxy Book2 Pro series

By Maria Deutscher
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd. today introduced a new line of Windows laptops, the Galaxy Book2 series, that features Intel Corp.’s latest silicon and a blockchain-based file sharing tool. The Galaxy Book2 series comprises four devices. Three are aimed at the consumer market, while the fourth is designed for...

