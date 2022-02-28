ODU seeks restraining order in effort to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt

Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne leads the Monarchs onto the field prior to a game against the Charlotte 49ers at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Old Dominion and its Board of Visitors have filed an injunction in Norfolk Circuit Court in response to Conference USA’s demand for arbitration over the school’s attempt to leave the conference for the Sun Belt, according to court documents.

Marshall and Southern Miss, which are also attempting to leave C-USA, both won temporary restraining orders preventing arbitration last week.

ODU’s first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The three schools this month announced plans to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt by July 1, though C-USA bylaws require 14 months’ notice for departure.

C-USA filed a demand for arbitration with the schools last week seeking a third-party decision on their attempts to leave.

“The arbitration demands are unlawful for several reasons, and ODU is seeking relief in Norfolk Circuit Court in order to stay and enjoin the proceeding,” ODU said Monday in a statement to The Virginian-Pilot. “Once a stay is in place, the parties can discuss any remaining issues related to ODU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.”

On Feb. 15, C-USA released a 2022 football schedule that included league games involving ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss. The Sun Belt is expected to release a football schedule Tuesday.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com