ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU seeks restraining order in effort to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ykykr_0eRgzhnE00
Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne leads the Monarchs onto the field prior to a game against the Charlotte 49ers at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Old Dominion and its Board of Visitors have filed an injunction in Norfolk Circuit Court in response to Conference USA’s demand for arbitration over the school’s attempt to leave the conference for the Sun Belt, according to court documents.

Marshall and Southern Miss, which are also attempting to leave C-USA, both won temporary restraining orders preventing arbitration last week.

ODU’s first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The three schools this month announced plans to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt by July 1, though C-USA bylaws require 14 months’ notice for departure.

C-USA filed a demand for arbitration with the schools last week seeking a third-party decision on their attempts to leave.

“The arbitration demands are unlawful for several reasons, and ODU is seeking relief in Norfolk Circuit Court in order to stay and enjoin the proceeding,” ODU said Monday in a statement to The Virginian-Pilot. “Once a stay is in place, the parties can discuss any remaining issues related to ODU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.”

On Feb. 15, C-USA released a 2022 football schedule that included league games involving ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss. The Sun Belt is expected to release a football schedule Tuesday.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

VHSL state tournament pairings: 13 boys and girls basketball teams from Hampton Roads are in the hunt

Boys basketball Class 6 tournament Friday’s quarterfinals Washington-Liberty at Hayfield, 7 p.m. Fairfax at South Lakes, 7 p.m. James River at Patriot, 7 p.m. Battlefield at Manchester, 7 p.m. Class 5 tournament Friday’s quarterfinals Albemarle at Highland Springs, 7 p.m. Glen Allen at Riverside, 7 p.m. Indian River at Maury, 7 p.m. Menchville at Bayside, 7 p.m. Class 4 tournament Friday’s ...
Virginian-Pilot

All-Peninsula District boys basketball

All-Peninsula District Player of the Year: DeJuan Campbell, Kecoughtan Coach of the Year: Willie Gause, Kecoughtan First team DeJuan Campbell, Kecoughtan; Trevor Smith, Woodside; Etienne Strothers, Menchville; Obinniya Okafor, Bethel; Jordan Leaks, Phoebus; Khamari Faulks, Bethel; Justin Bass, Kecoughtan; Dallas Kendall, Menchville Second team AJ Clark, Menchville; Donovan Raikes, Heritage; ...
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy