Four Gusties Garner MIAC Honors for Men’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball postseason awards Monday and four Gustavus student-athletes received recognition. Kaleb Feahn (Sr., Waseca) was named to first-team All-Conference, Nolan Malo (Sr., Owatonna) was named to second-team, Spencer Swanson (Fy., Waconia) received All-First-Year honors, and Pete Lundquist (Sr., Rochester) earned...athletics.blog.gustavus.edu
