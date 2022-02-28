ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Four Gusties Garner MIAC Honors for Men’s Basketball

By Skylar Abrego
gustavus.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball postseason awards Monday and four Gustavus student-athletes received recognition. Kaleb Feahn (Sr., Waseca) was named to first-team All-Conference, Nolan Malo (Sr., Owatonna) was named to second-team, Spencer Swanson (Fy., Waconia) received All-First-Year honors, and Pete Lundquist (Sr., Rochester) earned...

athletics.blog.gustavus.edu

