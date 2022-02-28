ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin

Israeli King of Diamonds threatens to unleash 'all-out war' and sues Tinder Swindler who pretended to be his son and heir to con women out of millions of dollars to fund a life of luxury and globetrotting

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Simon Leviev, better known by his off-putting pseudonym The Tinder Swindler, is being sued by the wealthy, diamond-rich family he claimed to be a part of when he scammed women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars using the dating app.

The 'malice defamation' suit was filed Monday in Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in Israel on behalf of the true Leviev family, whose patriarch, Israeli businessman Lev Leviev, 65, is a billionaire diamond magnate who Forbes once referred to as 'The King of Diamonds.'

The lawsuit lists Simon Leviev - whose real name is Shimon Heyada Hayut - as a defendant after he allegedly pretended to be the mogul's son on the app to dupe multiple women in locales across the globe out of nearly $10million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRKBF_0eRgzRcU00
Simon Leviev, better known by his off-putting pseudonym 'The Tinder Swindler,' is being sued by the wealthy, diamond-rich family he claimed to be a part of when he scammed women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars using the dating app
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ld15C_0eRgzRcU00
The 'malice defamation' suit was filed Monday in Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in Israel on behalf of Israeli mogul Lev Leviev, 65, a billionaire diamond magnate tabbed 'The King of Diamonds'

The real Leviev's lawyer, Guy Ophir, told TMZ Monday that the filing is just the first step in an 'all-out legal war' the family's waged against Hayut, 31, as well as anyone who aided in his schemes.

Ophir said the family wants justice to be served for the 'malice' brought against the Leviev name, the outlet reported Monday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the filing describes in detail the ways in which Simon allegedly took advantage of the family, including changing his name to give the appearance of wealth and luring women with private jets, yachts and fancy cars, telling them he was the son of the renowned billionaire.

'He is a crook and deceiver who changed his name for criminal purposes, while identifying that he is a member of the Leviev family and taking the reputation of the complainants,' a translated portion of the suit reads, according to Rolling Stone.

Ophir said in a statement Monday that the suit was the first 'in a series of legal proceedings that the Leviev family has instructed me to take against this crook and his accomplices.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efuyk_0eRgzRcU00
Simon Leviev (pictured at left in a photo he doctored alongside Lev Leviev and wife Olga) - whose real name is Shimon Heyada Hayut - pretended to be the mogul's son on the app to dupe multiple women in locales across the globe out of nearly $10million

He added: 'In the coming days a monetary claim will also be filed against the crook and anyone who has been involved in his past and present actions.

'Similarly, a lawsuit will be filed against the sites that chose to join the crook and allow him to sell paid greetings while exploiting his victims.'

The legal eagle then revealed that the Leviev family will donate any money it obtains during legal proceedings to Hayut's other known victims.

Ophir did not immediately return DailyMail.com’s request for comment Monday evening.

The lawyer's website, however, confirmed the suit had been filed Monday.

A rep for Simon Leviev similarly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hayut, who also hails from Israel, told numerous women over the course of several years that he was the son of the Israeli-Russian billionaire - a man Forbes once called the 'King of Diamonds' - and the chief executive of Leviev's LLD Diamonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQTQ7_0eRgzRcU00
Hayut, who also hails from Israel, told numerous women over the course of several years that he was the son of Israeli-Russian billionaire

The international conman would dazzle his victims with his apparently luxurious lifestyle of private jets, designer clothes and five-star hotels - before tricking them into giving him eye-watering sums.

In a twisted Ponzi scheme, he would use the cash he stole from them to lure in his next target, lavishing them too with trips abroad, and with hundreds of red roses and tables in VIP clubs.

He left his victims with suicidal feelings, crippling bank debts and the agony and humiliation of discovering their relationship with him was a sham.

Hayut was arrested for fraud in 2019 after a victim who had become wise to his tricks reported him to Interpol for using a fake passport in Greece.

He was released the following May, after serving five months of his 15-month sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxr1m_0eRgzRcU00
Hayut was arrested for on fraud in 2019 after a victim who had become wise to his tricks reported him to Interpol for using a fake passport in Greece. He was released the following May, after serving five months of his 15-month sentence

Hayut has denied all allegations against him, claiming he is 'not a fraud and not a fake' but instead a 'legitimate businessman' who made his fortune by investing in Bitcoin.

In an interview on CBS' Inside Edition, he insisted this week: 'I'm not this monster. I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.'

In the interview, he kissed his current girlfriend Kate Konlin, an Israeli-Ukrainian model, for the cameras as she accused his victims of creating a 'fake story'.

Konlin, 24, however, is standing by her beau despite the recent release of a Netflix documentary chronicling his underhanded exploits, The Tinder Swindler, now seen by more than 50 million people worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fyTH_0eRgzRcU00
 Speaking out for the first time since the release of the Netflix documentary in an exclusive two-part interview with Inside Edition alongside his model girlfriend Kta Konlin, Hayut, 31, said he is not a monster

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

