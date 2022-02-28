ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSI’s WF76 Workstation Laptop, ASUS VivoBook laptops and more products are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with a perfect selection of products for those who want to purchase a new laptop or want to improve their gaming setup. First up, we have the MSI WF76 Workstation Laptop receiving a 14 percent discount that lets you pick one up for $1,371. This laptop comes...

These are the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the most sold Lenovo devices are the world is its IdeaPad laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. The company today showed off its new IdeaPads for 2022. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, Flex, and Chromebooks.
CNET

Bluetooth Speakers, Laptops, Gaming Monitors and More Are Discounted During Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale

Snag big savings across the store during the Presidents Day sale at Best Buy. Right now there are price cuts in every department, making it easy to find a great deal on gaming monitors, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, headphones, external storage, robot vacuums and much more. Take advantage of these deals on top tech now. You can shop the entire Presidents Day sale; offers are valid now through Monday or while supplies last.
pocketnow.com

Razer gaming laptops, Microsoft Surface Book 3 and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with some interesting options for those looking to get their hands on a new laptop. First up, we have a couple of Razer gaming laptops for those who want tons of power and insane graphics on a portable package. You can currently purchase the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop for $2,100 after a $500 discount representing 19 percent savings. This powerful gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a large 15.6-inch Full HD display with 360Hz refresh rates that will give you amazing graphics thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.
Digital Trends

HP Presidents Day Sale 2022: Up to 75% OFF laptops and more

HP is bringing its A-game to its Presidents Day sale offerings, which feature some great laptop deals, gaming desktop deals, and 4K display deals, among others. These are the perfect kind of Presidents Day deals for anyone looking to grab a quick discount on a wide range of tech, and by HP, one of the most-respected and biggest names in computing. So whether you’re a student looking for a new laptop, a gamer in search of a new centerpiece for your gaming hub, a working professional trying to grab a great deal, or anything in between, read onward for more information on some of the best HP Presidents Day deals out there.
Digital Trends

Laptop clearance sale: This powerful Dell is ONLY $280 today

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there are a ton of great laptop deals to choose from. But one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $280 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $139 from its regular price of $419, and free shipping is also included. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a lot of laptop for just $280, so click over to Dell quickly to claim yours while inventory lasts.
pocketnow.com

Samsung said to be developing a new type of OLED panel for Apple

Samsung has left every other company in the dust when it comes to producing high-end displays. Several companies including Apple rely on Samsung to supply displays for its high-end iPhones and iPads. Now, according to the report, Samsung Display is developing an 'entirely new' type of OLED display for future Apple iPads.
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 Business edition to help tackle hybrid work

Samsung yesterday announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series with a number of improvements, such as a better-performing chipset, better ports, and S Pen compatibility. Alongside the new Galaxy Book 2 series, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Book 2 Business, primarily aimed at those who use their laptops for work, and require slightly more power in the same thin and light form factor.
pocketnow.com

Best of MWC 2022: these are the best devices at this year's show

Many trade shows are often ripe with products and ideas that tend to set the tone for the future to come, and MWC 2022, the premier event revolving around mobile technology, does just that! This year in Barcelona, brands and the organizations behind them have made countless announcements, be it iterative upgrades to existing products or the opening of all-new avenues for their business.
pocketnow.com

New Lenovo ThinkPad laptops debut at MWC 2022, including one powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Lenovo today announced several new ThinkPad devices at Mobile World Congress 2022. The company also announced the first device to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset, which was announced not that long ago. Alongside the new Snapdragon variant, Lenovo also introduced the many new Lenovo ThinkPad devices in the series with improved performance and designs.
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple's PEEK PERFORMANCE Event is OFFICIAL, Pixel 6a & Watch Leaks & more! (video)

MateBook E is the new HUAWEI crown jewel convertible at MWC 2022. The official news today begin with more MWC announcements that we hadn't had the chance to cover over the past few days. Starting off with Huawei, the company just announced their new MateBook E convertible. This is actually a continuation from one of our favorite products from 2017. Just like it's predecessor, it has a tablet-like body which serves as a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop when you want it. It has a 12.6-inch OLED display on a 90% screen to body ratio weighing only 709 grams. It's powered by the 11th Gen Intel chipsets up to the Core i7, sports 16 Gigs of Dual Channel RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. We have no details on availability just yet but at 649 Euros, it's a pretty neat deal. Another company that caught our attention was TCL. Sure, they showed us their foldable and rollable concepts but that's been the case for at least 3 years, so I'll applaud that we actually get a final product. What really interested me was their new E-Ink tablet, the Next Paper 10s.. Yes, this one still has a paper-like display but unlike other e-ink tablets, this one does support color. We have no word on availability for other countries but it will cost you 249 bucks in Europe and China at the moment. Lot's of great announcements, stay tuned for more of our coverage.
pocketnow.com

What to expect out of the Apple Peek Performance March 8 event

Apple officially sent out invites for its March 8 'Peek Performance' event earlier this week. The event is scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM PST (1 PM ET). Thanks to the flurry of leaks over the past few weeks, we have an idea of what Apple could announce at the event. Read along and learn everything Apple could announce at the 'Peek Performance' March 8 event.
pocketnow.com

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro with gorgeous display, slim design announced at MWC 2022

HUAWEI's having a 'Super' MWC 2022. The company revealed a bunch of devices at the event. One of the most striking devices announced at the event is the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro. The new laptop from HUAWEI comes with a lightweight, thin, stylish design, flagship specs, one of the best in class displays. HUAWEI says the new MateBook X Pro takes the smart office experience to new heights.
TechRadar

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED convertible laptop makes its debut in India

Asus has refreshed its Vivobook range with the launch of Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in the Indian market. The laptop is a convertible one with a detachable keyboard with a large OLED display. The device comes with and without a keyboard accompanied by a stylus in the box. It comes with support for Dolby Vision and has a detachable hinge that can go flat up to 170 degrees.
pocketnow.com

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100 announced

MediaTek has taken wraps off the new Dimensity 8000 and 8100 chipsets. Instead of targeting flagship smartphones, like its Dimensity 9000 chipset does, the new 8000 and 8100 chipsets from MediaTek will take on mid-range smartphone chipsets like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870. Read along and learn more about MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100.
pocketnow.com

A look at Lenovo's New MWC 2022 Devices

Lenovo's got a lot of new laptops, tablets, and convertibles to show off at Mobile World Congress this year. Most of these updates include larger screen sizes while keeping the form factor the same by reducing bezel sizes. There's a large variety of new devices from Lenovo to check out at Mobile World Congress this year, so read on for a quick look at all of the new options.
pocketnow.com

Best battery cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, and while it’s slightly smaller than the 4,800 mAh in the Galaxy S21 Plus, early reviews suggest that it can last for nearly as long as the previous flagship. Of course, if you want to maximize the phone's performance and longevity, you might want to pick up a fast charger or a battery case.
pocketnow.com

OPPO unveils 150W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022

OPPO today unveiled its upcoming 150W SuperVOOC charger that can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just 5 minutes, and 0-100% in 15 minutes. This is significantly faster than OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology which was able to from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes. OPPO also demonstrated a 240W charging technology that is capable of never-seen-before speeds.
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.
