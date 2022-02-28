MSI’s WF76 Workstation Laptop, ASUS VivoBook laptops and more products are on sale

MateBook E is the new HUAWEI crown jewel convertible at MWC 2022. The official news today begin with more MWC announcements that we hadn't had the chance to cover over the past few days. Starting off with Huawei, the company just announced their new MateBook E convertible. This is actually a continuation from one of our favorite products from 2017. Just like it's predecessor, it has a tablet-like body which serves as a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop when you want it. It has a 12.6-inch OLED display on a 90% screen to body ratio weighing only 709 grams. It's powered by the 11th Gen Intel chipsets up to the Core i7, sports 16 Gigs of Dual Channel RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. We have no details on availability just yet but at 649 Euros, it's a pretty neat deal. Another company that caught our attention was TCL. Sure, they showed us their foldable and rollable concepts but that's been the case for at least 3 years, so I'll applaud that we actually get a final product. What really interested me was their new E-Ink tablet, the Next Paper 10s.. Yes, this one still has a paper-like display but unlike other e-ink tablets, this one does support color. We have no word on availability for other countries but it will cost you 249 bucks in Europe and China at the moment. Lot's of great announcements, stay tuned for more of our coverage.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO