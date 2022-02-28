Utah Ski Team wins RMISA Championships

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Utah ski team clinched the 2022 RMISA Championships over the weekend, courtesy of individual victories from Novie McCabe in the women’s 15K freestyle and Luke Jager in the men’s 20K.

“This weekend was really fun,” Jager said. “Just getting back from China, I didn’t really know what to expect from my body. Thankfully, the altitude over there prepared us well for this weekend and we had super good skis. I was super happy to ski onto the podium yesterday and really happy to finally get a college win today! It was awesome to have all of our great alpine teammates and coaches out there cheering too. Thanks to our coaches for working so hard for us. GO UTES!”

With a previous victory in the women’s 5K classical the day before, McCabe dominated the field and recorded wins in both Nordic disciplines for the second time in her career, the first coming in last year’s RMISA Invitational.

In addition to McCabe’s performances, Sophi Laukli and Bjørn Riksaasen also reached the podium during the competition. In the women’s 15K Laukli secured the silver while Riksassen brought home the bronze in the men’s 20K. Overall, the Utes totaled a whopping 690 points, 120 points ahead of second-place Denver, completely annihilating the competition.

“It was an awesome race by the entire group today,” Director of skiing Fredrik Landstedt said. “Novie and Sophia are just in a class of their own. Julia had her best long skate race of her collegiate career and Ezra Smith had her best race as a Ute. Karianne Dengerud also came back well after feeling a little down yesterday. Luke and Bjørn both skied really smart, and had their best collegiate races.”

Following yet another victory, the Utes will now close out the season as they host the 2022 NCAA National Championships. The event will begin on Wednesday, March 9 with the Giant Slalom at Park City Mountain Resort and will conclude Saturday, March 12 with the 15/20K Freestyle at Soldier Hollow Resort.

