ELSAH - An Elsah man and his wife have been reunited in Germany after fleeing Ukraine. In an interview with KSDK Channel 5 in St. Louis, Ryan Baird of Elsah and his wife, Anastasia, shared how they were separated but able to reunite fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Baird is entertainment director at Lotus Properties, according to his LinkedIn page. He and his wife have a home near the center of Kyiv; when the Russian invasion began, Anastasia Baird sent her husband to the Polish border.

