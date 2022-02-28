ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to invest C$240 million to develop semiconductor industry

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canada will invest a total of C$240 million ($189 million) into its semiconductor industry to bolster manufacturing and research of chips that are crucial to national security and technological advancement, a federal minister said on Monday. François–Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, launched a...

