ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Why Genshin Impact Dev MiHoYo Is Investing In Fusion Energy

By Kat Bailey
IGN
 2 days ago

MiHoYo is best-known as the studio behind the absurdly successful Genshin Impact, the free-to-play open world RPG that generates billions of dollars each year. But MiHoYo also has another goal: Science. As reported by Pandaily, MiHoYo is a major investor in Energy Singularity, a startup dedicated to exploring commercialized...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Genshin Impact' Developer miHoYo Has Rebranded as "HoYoverse" as it Seeks to Expand

If any Genshin Impact players have noticed a difference in their launch apps, it's probably because of the new name that developer miHoYo is sporting. The popular Chinese game dev team behind successful free-to-play games has recently rebranded as HoYoverse in order to denote a new era of its entertainment services. The developer seeks to expand past the realm of video games and into other forms of virtual entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

Selecting the right structural materials for fusion reactors

Do two promising structural materials corrode at very high temperatures when in contact with "liquid metal fuel breeders" in fusion reactors? Researchers of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), and Yokohama National University (YNU) now have the answer. This high-temperature compatibility of reactor structural materials with the liquid breeder—a lining around the reactor core that absorbs and traps the high energy neutrons produced in the plasma inside the reactor—is key to the success of a fusion reactor design.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion Power#Investment#Green Energy#Dev#Mihoyo#Energy Singularity#Nio Capital#Sequoia China#Seed Fund#Bluerun Ventures#Iter#American
Phys.org

Improved fuel cell performance using semiconductor manufacturing technology

A research team in Korea has synthesized metal nanoparticles that can drastically improve the performance of hydrogen fuel cell catalysts by using semiconductor manufacturing technology. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that the research team led by Dr. Sung Jong Yoo of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Research Center has succeeded in synthesizing nanoparticles by a physical method rather than the existing chemical reactions by using the sputtering technology, which is a thin metal film deposition technology used in semiconductor manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Merck KGaA predicts strong earnings growth on lab demand

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) expects strong earnings growth this year as its laboratory gear division benefits from drugmakers' efforts to explore new biotechnologies, even as demand related to COVID-19 has probably reached its peak. In a statement on Thursday, the diversified group predicted strong growth,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

Iron LFP Battery Tsunami

I, Brian Wang, have a new youtube video explaining the iron LFP battery tsunami that started coming out of China in 2021. This is a massive earthquake that hit the EV World. The financial and technological shockwaves and continuing impact will be felt from 2022-2026. I go over in detail...
CARS
Nature.com

The newborn delivery room of tomorrow: emerging and future technologies

Advances in neonatal care have resulted in improved outcomes for high-risk newborns with technologies playing a significant part although many were developed for the neonatal intensive care unit. The care provided in the delivery room (DR) during the first few minutes of life can impact short- and long-term neonatal outcomes. Increasingly, technologies have a critical role to play in the DR particularly with monitoring and information provision. However, the DR is a unique environment and has major challenges around the period of foetal to neonatal transition that need to be overcome when developing new technologies. This review focuses on current DR technologies as well as those just emerging and further over the horizon. We identify what key opinion leaders in DR care think of current technologies, what the important DR measures are to them, and which technologies might be useful in the future. We link these with key technologies including respiratory function monitors, electoral impedance tomography, videolaryngoscopy, augmented reality, video recording, eye tracking, artificial intelligence, and contactless monitoring. Encouraging funders and industry to address the unique technological challenges of newborn care in the DR will allow the continued improvement of outcomes of high-risk infants from the moment of birth.
HEALTH SERVICES
technologynetworks.com

Single-Use Airlift Bioreactor Saves Researchers Time and Money When Growing Cell Cultures

A device created by Dundee-based Cellexus International is making it faster and cheaper for scientists to grow delicate cell cultures for their research. The CellMaker single-use airlift bioreactor generates bubbles that percolate through the mixture, producing a gentle mixing action for even the most delicate cell cultures, rather than using harsher mechanical stirred bioreactors.
MANUFACTURING
Reuters

ITV aims to double digital revenue with new on-demand platform

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - ITV (ITV.L) said on Thursday it would launch a new on-demand platform called ITVX later this year with an aim of doubling its digital revenue to 750 million pounds ($1.01 billion) by 2026. Britain's biggest free-to-air broadcaster announced the service as it reported a 24%...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) testing to run NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture. Through the PoC, DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS expect to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy