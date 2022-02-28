James E. Williams Sentenced To Almost 17 Years For Sex Trafficking, Witness Tampering

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday for sex trafficking, witness tampering and violating a no-contact order.

James E. Williams, 42, was originally charged with sex trafficking in October of 2020, but the Washington County Attorney’s Office amended the charges after he was accused of making more than 30 calls to the victim while he was in county jail.

Pete Orput, Washington County’s attorney, said while the sentence seems large, Williams “admitted to extreme exploitation of human beings for his own profit.”

The attorney’s office says the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force was the driving force behind Williams’ investigation, and successful prosecution.

Williams is awaiting transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.