ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

James E. Williams Sentenced To Almost 17 Years For Sex Trafficking, Witness Tampering

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3al1KO_0eRgwMzM00

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday for sex trafficking, witness tampering and violating a no-contact order.

James E. Williams, 42, was originally charged with sex trafficking in October of 2020, but the Washington County Attorney’s Office amended the charges after he was accused of making more than 30 calls to the victim while he was in county jail.

Pete Orput, Washington County’s attorney, said while the sentence seems large, Williams “admitted to extreme exploitation of human beings for his own profit.”

The attorney’s office says the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force was the driving force behind Williams’ investigation, and successful prosecution.

Williams is awaiting transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide In St. Paul Weekend Crash

MINNEAPOLIS WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing felony charges for allegedly drinking and driving in St. Paul over the weekend, speeding through a red light and T-boning another car, killing the driver. Salvador Juan Battles, 31, of St. Paul, is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one for driving under the influence and one for gross negligence. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. (credit: Ramsey County) According to a criminal complaint, the fatal crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Marshall and Cretin avenues, in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale Police Find Several Pounds Of Meth Inside ‘Suspicious Vehicle’

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Robbinsdale say officers discovered several pounds of methamphetamine inside a “suspicious vehicle” Tuesday night. Someone reported seeing the vehicle, which had front-end damage, at about 8 p.m. on the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North. They said two people got out and started walking away. Officers soon spotted them and made contact. A body search of one of the suspects yielded a handgun, and another gun was found inside the vehicle — as well as 6.5 pounds of meth. The suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’ve Never Run Into A Case That’s Not Solvable’: Meet Minneapolis Police’s Top Homicide Investigator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More families lost a loved one to violence last year than in any year since Minneapolis was dubbed “Murderapolis” in 1995. The city’s longtime head of homicide says one reason for the spike is the number of guns on the street. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the department’s most senior officer, gave WCCO an inside look at the Homicide Unit. In a rare interview, he told Jennifer Mayerle what’s driving the killings, and the role the community plays. A grieving family. A sign posted in search of answers. Bullet casings collected at a scene. Ninety-six murders plagued Minneapolis in 2021. “We’ll get...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buay Duol Gets Life Sentence For 2020 Murder Of Lavelle Jackson In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in prison, without the possibility of release, for the murder of a man in south Minneapolis back in 2020. Buay Duol was convicted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Lavelle Jackson, which happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2020, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Minneapolis police say Jackson was found suffering from gunshots wounds in a duplex on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South, and later died at a local hospital. Duol was first charged last September with first- and second-degree intentional murder, but investigators later strengthened their case against him via cellphone tracking evidence and a jail confession. He was convicted in late January of this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police: Woman In Critical Condition Following Stabbing, 1 Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth say a woman is critically hurt and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to a residence on Kenwood Avenue for the report of a stabbing. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; the male suspect is in custody while the investigation continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged In Coon Rapids Homicide Awaits Extradition To Minnesota After Arrest In Nevada

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids man charged with allegedly murdering another man last week has been arrested in Nevada, according to Anoka County officials. John Hare, 42, faces a second-degree intentional murder charge in connection to a homicide in Coon Rapids on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police officers and Anoka County deputies responded that day to the report of a suspicious death at a residence on the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest. Upon entering the residence, officers found a deceased man, 62-year-old David Nelson of Coon Rapids, on the floor with blood around his...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Head Last Month In St. Paul Dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was found shot in the head while parked in his driveway in St. Paul last month has died, police say. Fifty-seven-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr. was found wounded in his pickup truck on the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday, according to police. Police have made no arrests. This was the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After 30-Mile Chase In Morrison County

CUSHING, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a 30-mile police chase in central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the St. Cloud Police Department was already chasing the suspect vehicle on Highway 10 near Royalton when deputies got involved around 3:30 p.m. Deputies chased the vehicle to Cushing, near County Road 16, trying to stop it along the way with stop sticks. When the driver tried to turn into an oncoming lane of traffic, deputies were able to immobilize the vehicle. Two people — ages 36 and 37 — were arrested and are being held in the Morrison County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Witness Tampering#Brooklyn#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Eagan Woman, 68, Killed In Dakota County Crash

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 68-year-old Eagan woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday evening in Dakota County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:26 p.m. on Highway 3 at 280th Street, in Castle Rock Township. A Toyota RAV4 traveling eastbound on 280th Street stopped at a stop sign at Hwy. 3, then continued on. It was then T-boned by a Ford Transit Van heading northbound on the highway. The driver of the van died, while the driver of the RAV4 — a 19-year-old Farmington woman — survived, suffering non-life threatening injuries. The drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Passengers Flee After I-94 Crash In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Wednesday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened on the interstate near Johnson Parkway in the 7 p.m. hour, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, causing some minor traffic delays. (credit: MnDOT) Investigators say “two occupants may have left the scene of the crash.” The occupants of the other vehicle suffered injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

A South Minneapolis Woman Is Claiming Self-Defense After Killing Home Invader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a scene that shocked neighbors in this south Minneapolis neighborhood: A man lying face down in the snow, shot while breaking into a garage. The homeowner who shot him is claiming self-defense. Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino is not affiliated with this case but told WCCO-TV what Minnesota law says about claims of self-defense. He says a person must always first try and get away from the situation without using a gun. “The reason why there is a duty to retreat is because the law wants you to try anything else you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed Woman Takes Hostages Inside St. Paul Gas Station, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say no one was hurt following a hostage situation and shooting inside a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and 7th Street East at about 3:10 p.m. on a report of a woman who was threatening people inside with a gun. (credit: CBS) After an hour of attempts to communicate with the suspect, police say they heard a single gunshot fired inside. SWAT team members then entered through the store’s emergency door and took the suspect into custody “without force.” The four hostages inside were unharmed. Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, who was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Albemarle Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and learned that a man had been dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. (credit: CBS) A neighbor who lives in the area gave WCCO-TV surveillance footage from the night of the shooting. The footage shows someone in the street firing a gun several times before running away. The victim, who is expected to survive, told officers he was shot on the 1100 block of Albemarle Street. Investigators recovered 24 bullet casing form the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: April Oleary Drove Drunk At 120+ MPH Before Fatal Maple Grove Crash

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies Days After Being Shot Near Powderhorn Park In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man who was shot in south Minneapolis over the weekend has died. A man in his 20s was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after being shot near the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South Sunday afternoon. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, he died Tuesday. Another man in his 20s was injured in the same shooting, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Officials have not publicly identified the man. Police said this is Minneapolis’ 11th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Fire In St. Paul Apartment

Originally published March 1. Updated with confirmed death, identity of victim and cause of fire.  ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people were hospitalized following an apartment fire Tuesday in St. Paul. One of the victims later died. The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Johnson Parkway apartment building on the 1300 block of Ames Avenue in the city’s Roosevelt – Phalen Center neighborhood. (credit: St. Paul Fire Department) Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and removed two people from the apartment where the fire started. An ambulance brought three people to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not given. On Wednesday afternoon, St. Paul police said one of the victims died. Police identified him as 73-year-old James Sparks of St. Paul. Fire officials also announced Wednesday that a cigarette caused the fire, and it was accidental. The American Red Cross is responding to help those displaced by the fire, officials say.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In ‘Domestic Stabbing’ In Minneapolis, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a “domestic stabbing” that led to the city’s 10th homicide of the year. Officers were called to a reported stabbing the 3100 block of Oliver North at about 5:37 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman suffering from a stab wound considered non-life threatening. (credit: CBS) Soon after, a report of another stab victim came in, involving a man a block or so away on the 3000 block of Penn Avenue North, near a Family Dollar store. The man later died at a local hospital. Police say the victims are related, and it’s not clear what led up to the stabbings. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Woman, 68, Killed In Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — An Isanti woman was killed in a broadside crash Saturday afternoon near Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Frances M. Morinville was traveling eastbound on County Road 4 when she was struck at about 4:15 p.m. by a vehicle that ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on County Road 19. Morinville was killed. She was the sole occupant of her vehicle. Two people were in the vehicle that struck her: a 17-year-old driver from Elk River and an 18-year-old passenger. Both were treated and released from an area hospital. The sheriff’s office says alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Hamud Faal, 25, Last Seen In La Crosse On Feb. 21

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WCCO) — Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin, are looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Hamud Faal, who was reported missing last Monday, is described as a Black man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Hamud Faal (credit: La Crosse PD) Faal was last seen wearing a light blue crew-neck sweater, gray jeans and black-and-white Vans shoes. Anyone with information on Faal’s whereabouts is asked to call La Crosse Police at 608-782-7575, or contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Records Show MPD Was Granted 15 ‘Unannounced Entries’ Following Mayor’s Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department’s use of no-knock search warrants has come under heavy scrutiny since an officer killed Amir Locke during a SWAT raid in early February. Mayor Jacob Frey has admitted his campaign made incomplete statements about city reforms regarding the warrants. He clarified his reforms on WCCO earlier this month. “In November of 2020, we put out a policy that ended the practice of unannounced entry. In other words, officers at that time were required to announce themselves even in the instances of no-knock warrants,” Frey said. But WCCO has discovered that MPD never stopped requesting unannounced entries in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy