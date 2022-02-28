ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zimmerman, MN

Isanti Woman, 68, Killed In Crash Near Zimmerman

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhu4d_0eRgwJLB00

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — An Isanti woman was killed in a broadside crash Saturday afternoon near Zimmerman.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Frances M. Morinville was traveling eastbound on County Road 4 when she was struck at about 4:15 p.m. by a vehicle that ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on County Road 19.

Morinville was killed. She was the sole occupant of her vehicle. Two people were in the vehicle that struck her: a 17-year-old driver from Elk River and an 18-year-old passenger. Both were treated and released from an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Eagan Woman, 68, Killed In Dakota County Crash

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 68-year-old Eagan woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday evening in Dakota County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:26 p.m. on Highway 3 at 280th Street, in Castle Rock Township. A Toyota RAV4 traveling eastbound on 280th Street stopped at a stop sign at Hwy. 3, then continued on. It was then T-boned by a Ford Transit Van heading northbound on the highway. The driver of the van died, while the driver of the RAV4 — a 19-year-old Farmington woman — survived, suffering non-life threatening injuries. The drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Passengers Flee After I-94 Crash In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Wednesday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened on the interstate near Johnson Parkway in the 7 p.m. hour, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, causing some minor traffic delays. (credit: MnDOT) Investigators say “two occupants may have left the scene of the crash.” The occupants of the other vehicle suffered injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After 30-Mile Chase In Morrison County

CUSHING, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a 30-mile police chase in central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the St. Cloud Police Department was already chasing the suspect vehicle on Highway 10 near Royalton when deputies got involved around 3:30 p.m. Deputies chased the vehicle to Cushing, near County Road 16, trying to stop it along the way with stop sticks. When the driver tried to turn into an oncoming lane of traffic, deputies were able to immobilize the vehicle. Two people — ages 36 and 37 — were arrested and are being held in the Morrison County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Head Last Month In St. Paul Dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was found shot in the head while parked in his driveway in St. Paul last month has died, police say. Fifty-seven-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr. was found wounded in his pickup truck on the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday, according to police. Police have made no arrests. This was the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
Sherburne County, MN
Accidents
Sherburne County, MN
Crime & Safety
Zimmerman, MN
Crime & Safety
Isanti, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Zimmerman, MN
Accidents
Isanti, MN
Accidents
County
Sherburne County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: April Oleary Drove Drunk At 120+ MPH Before Fatal Maple Grove Crash

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Fire In St. Paul Apartment

Originally published March 1. Updated with confirmed death, identity of victim and cause of fire.  ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people were hospitalized following an apartment fire Tuesday in St. Paul. One of the victims later died. The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Johnson Parkway apartment building on the 1300 block of Ames Avenue in the city’s Roosevelt – Phalen Center neighborhood. (credit: St. Paul Fire Department) Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and removed two people from the apartment where the fire started. An ambulance brought three people to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not given. On Wednesday afternoon, St. Paul police said one of the victims died. Police identified him as 73-year-old James Sparks of St. Paul. Fire officials also announced Wednesday that a cigarette caused the fire, and it was accidental. The American Red Cross is responding to help those displaced by the fire, officials say.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police: Woman In Critical Condition Following Stabbing, 1 Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth say a woman is critically hurt and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to a residence on Kenwood Avenue for the report of a stabbing. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; the male suspect is in custody while the investigation continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 6 Hospitalized After Crash In Foley

FOLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two Ford Fusions going opposite directions collided on Highway 23 in Foley when one of the drivers crossed the center line just before 2 p.m. One of the drivers, 55-year-old Bruce Varner of Sauk Rapids, was killed in the crash. Two passengers in his vehicle — both women, ages 46 and 80 — were hospitalized. The 80-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening, state patrol said. The other vehicle had four occupants, including the driver, all of whom were hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. One of the occupants is an infant.
FOLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Isanti Woman#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale Police Find Several Pounds Of Meth Inside ‘Suspicious Vehicle’

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Robbinsdale say officers discovered several pounds of methamphetamine inside a “suspicious vehicle” Tuesday night. Someone reported seeing the vehicle, which had front-end damage, at about 8 p.m. on the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North. They said two people got out and started walking away. Officers soon spotted them and made contact. A body search of one of the suspects yielded a handgun, and another gun was found inside the vehicle — as well as 6.5 pounds of meth. The suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies Days After Being Shot Near Powderhorn Park In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man who was shot in south Minneapolis over the weekend has died. A man in his 20s was taken to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after being shot near the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South Sunday afternoon. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, he died Tuesday. Another man in his 20s was injured in the same shooting, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Officials have not publicly identified the man. Police said this is Minneapolis’ 11th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Albemarle Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and learned that a man had been dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. (credit: CBS) A neighbor who lives in the area gave WCCO-TV surveillance footage from the night of the shooting. The footage shows someone in the street firing a gun several times before running away. The victim, who is expected to survive, told officers he was shot on the 1100 block of Albemarle Street. Investigators recovered 24 bullet casing form the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barnesville Woman, 19, Killed In Crash With Box Truck Near Fergus Falls

cTORDENSKJOLD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck in central Minnesota that occurred early Sunday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, east of Fergus Falls, around 12:40 a.m. A 19-year-old woman driving westbound in a sedan and a 43-year-old man driving eastbound in a box truck collided. The state patrol says the sole occupant of the sedan, Grace Katherine Olson of Barnesville, was killed. There were nine people in the truck, ranging in age from 18 to 65 years old. Four of them were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be OK. It’s not clear what led up to the crash. The state patrol is investigating.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide In St. Paul Weekend Crash

MINNEAPOLIS WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing felony charges for allegedly drinking and driving in St. Paul over the weekend, speeding through a red light and T-boning another car, killing the driver. Salvador Juan Battles, 31, of St. Paul, is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one for driving under the influence and one for gross negligence. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. (credit: Ramsey County) According to a criminal complaint, the fatal crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Marshall and Cretin avenues, in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sophia Schultz Charged With Arson, Assault In Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire

NOTE: The video above originally aired Dec. 28. 2021, before charges were filed in this fire. MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to her family’s multimillion dollar Lake Minnetonka mansion. Sophia Schultz is also accused of assaulting her mother during the incident. According to court documents filed in Hennepin County, Schultz is charged with first-degree arson and domestic assault. The fire occurred the night of Dec. 27 on Westwood Road in Minnetonka Beach. A criminal complaint states Schultz’s mother called 911 to report her daughter “was going crazy and that their house was on fire.” (credit: CBS) Responding...
MINNETONKA BEACH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Crookston Man Arrested After Trying To Start Woman’s Home On Fire

MENTOR, Minn. (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man was arrested Saturday night after authorities say he tried to start a woman’s house on fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an attempted arson on the 100 block of Harrison Avenue North in Mentor around 8:40 p.m. The homeowner, a 38-year-old woman, was not home at the time. Deputies found a 37-year-old Crookston man at the scene and took him into custody. No one was injured, and the home had moderate fire damage, the sheriff’s office said. WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until they have been formally charged.
MENTOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’ve Never Run Into A Case That’s Not Solvable’: Meet Minneapolis Police’s Top Homicide Investigator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More families lost a loved one to violence last year than in any year since Minneapolis was dubbed “Murderapolis” in 1995. The city’s longtime head of homicide says one reason for the spike is the number of guns on the street. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the department’s most senior officer, gave WCCO an inside look at the Homicide Unit. In a rare interview, he told Jennifer Mayerle what’s driving the killings, and the role the community plays. A grieving family. A sign posted in search of answers. Bullet casings collected at a scene. Ninety-six murders plagued Minneapolis in 2021. “We’ll get...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

A South Minneapolis Woman Is Claiming Self-Defense After Killing Home Invader

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a scene that shocked neighbors in this south Minneapolis neighborhood: A man lying face down in the snow, shot while breaking into a garage. The homeowner who shot him is claiming self-defense. Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino is not affiliated with this case but told WCCO-TV what Minnesota law says about claims of self-defense. He says a person must always first try and get away from the situation without using a gun. “The reason why there is a duty to retreat is because the law wants you to try anything else you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed Woman Takes Hostages Inside St. Paul Gas Station, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say no one was hurt following a hostage situation and shooting inside a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and 7th Street East at about 3:10 p.m. on a report of a woman who was threatening people inside with a gun. (credit: CBS) After an hour of attempts to communicate with the suspect, police say they heard a single gunshot fired inside. SWAT team members then entered through the store’s emergency door and took the suspect into custody “without force.” The four hostages inside were unharmed. Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, who was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged In Coon Rapids Homicide Awaits Extradition To Minnesota After Arrest In Nevada

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids man charged with allegedly murdering another man last week has been arrested in Nevada, according to Anoka County officials. John Hare, 42, faces a second-degree intentional murder charge in connection to a homicide in Coon Rapids on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police officers and Anoka County deputies responded that day to the report of a suspicious death at a residence on the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest. Upon entering the residence, officers found a deceased man, 62-year-old David Nelson of Coon Rapids, on the floor with blood around his...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In Eagan House Fire

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Two people were injured in a house fire in Eagan on Friday evening. According to the Eagan Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire on the 3900 block of Palisade way around 8 p.m. They pulled out one person who was brought to the hospital. A second person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy