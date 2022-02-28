Isanti Woman, 68, Killed In Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — An Isanti woman was killed in a broadside crash Saturday afternoon near Zimmerman.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Frances M. Morinville was traveling eastbound on County Road 4 when she was struck at about 4:15 p.m. by a vehicle that ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on County Road 19.

Morinville was killed. She was the sole occupant of her vehicle. Two people were in the vehicle that struck her: a 17-year-old driver from Elk River and an 18-year-old passenger. Both were treated and released from an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.