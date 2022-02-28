ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP planning to sell Rosneft stake to ... Rosneft

By Nathan Allen
Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, BP (NYSE:BP) announced plans to divest from the Company's ~20% shareholding in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF); after the close Monday, Bloomberg sources indicated BP is planning to sell its ownership stake back to Rosneft. In the current environment, the buyers list for Rosneft shares is short, and...

