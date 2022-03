The City of Rockwall is working to secure portions of the Runway Protection Zone (RPZ) at the Ralph Hall Municipal Airport. The purpose of an RPZ is to provide safe approach and departure zones for aircraft, and securing these areas enhances the safety of people and property on the ground. To do this, the City has entered into a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with a landowner of a portion of the RPZ. What this means is that the landowner has agreed to trade the City the property within the RPZ in exchange for a different piece of property for a mutually beneficial outcome.

2 DAYS AGO